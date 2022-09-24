CBS 48 hours: What happened on the day Lori Ann Slesinski disappeared?

CBS' 48 hours is all set to revisit and investigate the bone-chilling case of Lori Ann Slesinski in its latest episode, which will make its arrival exclusively on CBS this Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10 / 9c.

The title of the upcoming 48 hours episode is A Man With a Past, and as per the official synopsis for the episode:

"A young woman vanishes. The prime suspect has a criminal past — he murdered his parents when he was a child. Did he kill again? 48 Hours correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday."

The heart-wrenching story of 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski dates back to 2006. On June 10, 2006, she reportedly vanished. In August 2018, an Alabama man named Derrill Ennis was arrested for the abduction and murder of Lori Slesinski.

The audience has been waiting to learn about what happened to Lori Ann Slesinski since CBS launched the official sneak peek video for the upcoming 48 hours episode, titled, A Man With a Past.

Let's dive in to find out about what happened to Lori Ann Slesinski before the 48 hours episode arrives on CBS.

Learn all about Lori Ann Slesinski's disappearance ahead of the latest episode of 48 hours on CBS

Who was Lori Ann Slesinski, and what happened to her?

A still of Lori Ann (Image Via CBS News)

The astounding story of Lori Ann Slesinski dates back to June 2006. She resided at her home in Auburn, Alabama, with her pet dog Peanut. Her mother was Arlene Slesinski, a nurse by profession. Her father was Casey Slesinski, and her brother was Paul Slesinski.

She graduated from Auburn University in 2004. Along with her best friend Lindsay Braun, Lori used to work at a local mental health facility. She reportedly wanted to pursue higher studies and get a Master's degree in Psychology. Without a doubt, Lori had a promising future ahead of her.

Unfortunately, everything changed on June 10, 2006. On that day, 24-year-old Lori went missing and was never found again.

A still of Lori Ann with her parents (Image Via 48 Hours/YouTube)

As reported by Lindsay Braun, she and Lori had plans for a girls' night on the day of her disappearance. Lori was supposed to come to Lindsay's home after picking up some drink mixes from a local Walmart store. However, she did not arrive at Braun's house that night.

Lori was last seen purchasing a few items from the Walmart store.

In her interview with CBS' 48 hours, Lindsay Braun said:

"We were going to have drinks at my house,...We were going to have Rum Runners, I believe, and watch a movie and just kind of hang out, do girl time. She called me around 6:30 and said, I'm going to stop by the store, pick up the drink mixes, and then I'll be headed to your house,...And then the phone rang about 30 minutes later. It rang once or twice. I answered, no one was there."

A still of Derrill Ennis (Image Via CBS News)

She also revealed that she had heard Derrill Ennis' voice in the background when she spoke to Lori on a call, denoting that Ennis was with Lori the day she vanished. Ennis was known to be Lori's friend. Thus, Lindsay did not suspect anything foul.

She further said in the interview:

"They were friends so I wasn't concerned."

However, after more than a decade, in 2016, Ennis was charged with the murder of Lori Ann and was arrested for the heinous crime.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming new episode of CBS' 48 hours, debuting this Saturday, September 24, 2022, on CBS.

