5 chilling details about Lori Ann Slesinski's murder

Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old woman from Auburn, Alabama, disappeared in 2006. The spine-chilling case of Slesinski is all set to be revisited and explored in the upcoming episode of CBS' 48 Hours, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10 / 9c, exclusively on CBS.

The episode has been titled, A Man With a Past, and the official synopsis, released by CBS, reads:

"A young woman vanishes. The prime suspect has a criminal past — he murdered his parents when he was a child. Did he kill again? 48 Hours correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday."

Since CBS dropped the official sneak peek video for the 48 Hours episode titled, A Man With a Past, viewers have been curious to learn about the cold case.

Learn five significant facts about the heartbreaking Lori Ann Slesinski disappearance and murder case

Who was Lori Ann Slesinski?

A still of Lori Ann

Lori Ann Slesinski was a woman who originally belonged to Auburn, Alabama. She was born to Arlene Slesinski and Casey Slesinski. She had a brother named Paul and a beloved pet dog named Peanut.

She graduated in 2004 from Auburn University. She wanted to earn a Master's degree in Psychology. Reportedly, she used to work at a local mental health facility along with her friend Lindsay Braun, whom she first met at Auburn University during junior year.

Undoubtedly, Lori Ann, 24 years old in 2006, had a bright future ahead of her. However, her entire life was turned upside-down after she disappeared on Saturday, June 10, 2006, and there was no trace of her.

Where was 24-year-old Lori Ann last seen?

According to Lori Ann's best friend Lindsay Braun, she had plans to come to Braun's place to hang out and have a girls' night on June 10, 2006. Reportedly, she was last seen that evening at a local Walmart store, picking up things for her Braun's home.

While speaking to 48 Hours' Van Sant about the night of Lori Ann's disappearance, Braun said:

"We were going to have drinks at my house,...We were going to have Rum Runners, I believe, and watch a movie and just kind of hang out, do girl time. She called me around 6:30 and said, I'm going to stop by the store, pick up the drink mixes, and then I'll be headed to your house,...And then the phone rang about 30 minutes later. It rang once or twice. I answered, no one was there."

Who is Derrill Ennis?

A still of Derrill Ennis

Reportedly, Derrill Ennis, a man originally from Auburn, Alabama, was arrested in 2018 and convicted for the kidnapping and cold-blooded murder of Lori Ann Slesinski. He was 38 years of age at the time of his arrest.

According to sources, he used to be friends with Lori Ann. As per Braun, Derrill was with Lori on the day of her disappearance as she heard his voice in the background while talking to her on the phone. However, she was not worried as Derrill and Lori were friends.

Braun said:

"They were friends so I wasn't concerned."

What happened after Lori Ann's disappearance?

A still of Lori's car after it exploded

After Lori Ann Slesinski failed to answer her phone multiple times, her family and friends knew something had gone wrong. When one of her co-workers, along with her best friend, went to check her home, they found her house door unlocked and her pet dog all alone.

On June 13, 2006, her family filed a missing report for Lori. The Alabama Police initially treated Lori's disappearance as a case of a missing person. However, four days later, her car exploded on a cul-de-sac outside a construction site. However, there was no trace of Lori.

What happened to Derrill Ennis?

A still of Derrill Ennis

The case went cold for over a decade. However, in 2016, the case was reopened, and after a thorough investigation of 18 months, authorities found enough evidence showing Derrill Ennis' involvement in the case.

In August 2018, Ennis was arrested by authorities in rural Virginia. He was charged with the brutal murder of Lori Ann Slesinski. He was taken into custody in the Montgomery County Virginia Jail without bond. In March 2022, he reportedly went on trial for the murder.

Don't forget to watch the 48 Hours episode, chronicling the bone-chilling story of Lori Ann Slesinski, arriving on Saturday, September 24, 2022, on CBS.

