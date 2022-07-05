Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between cast list: Jordan Fisher, Talia Ryder and others star in Netflix film

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is all set to join Netflix's long list of romantic dramas.

The movie will be released this Wednesday, July 6, 2022, exclusively on the streaming platform. It is based on Jennifer E. Smith's highly celebrated novel of the same name.

Michael Lewen will make his directional debut with the film. Ben York Jones and Amy Reed serve as the screenplay writers, with Matt Kaplan as the producer.

The official Netflix synopsis for Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is as follows:

"After making a pact to break up before college, Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) spend their last evening as a couple on one final epic date. As they retrace the steps of their relationship, from their first hello and kiss to their first argument, they edge towards a turning point in search for answers — should they stay together or say goodbye forever?"

Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder play lead roles in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between stars Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder in lead roles. Here's a more detailed look at the cast of the film:

Jordan Fisher as Aidan

American musician, singer, dancer and actor Jordan Fisher will be seen portraying lead character Aidan in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between.

Fisher is best known for playing John Ambrose McClaren in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The 28-year-old is also known in the Broadway world for playing Philip Hamilton/John Laurens in Hamilton (2016-2017). He also appeared in another hit Netflix movie, Work It, where he played the character Jake Taylor.

Fisher has been a part of several notable movies, TV shows and series. These include The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Teen Wolf, Dancing with the Stars, The Flash, Turning Red (voice), Liv and Maddie, Teen Beach Movie and more.

Talia Ryder as Clare

Talia Ryder will be seen playing Clare in Netflix's upcoming romantic drama. She first came into the spotlight after portraying Hortensia in Matilda the Musical.

The promising young actress has appeared in a number of movies. These include Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Skylar), Master (Amelia) and West Side Story (Tessie).

Ayo Edebiri as Stella

Writer, producer, actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri will be seen playing Stella in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between.

Edebiri has been a part of several well-known movies and TV series in her career. These include Cicada, As of Yet, How It Ends, Defectives, Big Mouth, Bigtop Burger (voice), Dickinson, The Bear and The Premise.

Other actors on the cast list include Nico Hiraga, Patrick Sabongui, Jennifer Robertson, Eva Day, Dalias Blake, Julia Benson, Djouliet Amara and Sarah Grey.

Don't forget to watch Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between this Wednesday, July 6, 2022, on Netflix.

