Helly Hansen Winter 2023 collection: Everything we know so far

The Helly Hansen Winter 2023 collection showcases the brand's commitment to high-quality, performance-driven apparel. This collection, titled "We Belong In The Mountains," draws inspiration from Helly Hansen's rich heritage in crafting gear designed for the rigors of mountain life. It particularly honors the ski patrol teams who have historically chosen Helly Hansen for their demanding outdoor activities.

Helly Hansen's design philosophy for this collection hinges on direct input from ski patrollers. Their experiences and needs have guided the creation of updated iterations of signature pieces, ensuring that each item is fine-tuned for the extreme conditions faced in mountainous terrains. This focus on practicality and user experience is a hallmark of Helly Hansen's approach, especially evident in their exclusive HH-118389225 line.

The much-anticipated Helly Hansen Winter 2023 collection is now available globally, with its release already making waves in the market. Price points vary across the range, ensuring there's something for every enthusiast.

Available at select stockists, this collection represents a blend of tradition and innovation, making it a must-have for winter sports aficionados and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

The Helly Hansen Winter 2023 collection has adjustable waist pulls

Helly Hansen Winter collection (Image via Helly Hansen)

Each piece in the Helly Hansen Winter 2023 collection is a testament to the brand's dedication to quality and functionality. For instance, the ARC Modular Slope Jacket is a standout piece featuring a unique removable base panel for length adjustment.

It also boasts mechanical ventilation zippers, a snow gaiter, and RECCO reflectors, designed to enhance wearer comfort and safety. Including a phone lanyard system further exemplifies Helly Hansen's attention to modern needs.

The ARC Down Vest is another highlight, offering a 600-fillpower construction that promises unmatched warmth. The two-way YKK zipper and adjustable waist pulls provide a customizable fit, while the ARC hood system adds an extra layer of protection against harsh weather conditions.

Helly Hansen Winter collection (Image via Helly Hansen)

The ARC Coach 2L Coat is an excellent choice for those seeking ultimate waterproofing. Its side-opening zipper and fan enhance the silhouette, making it both functional and fashionable. Meanwhile, the ARC Storm Shell Jacket offers a diverse range of seasonal tones, catering to varying style preferences.

The coziest option in the collection might be the ARC Pile Jacket and Pants. These pieces are characterized by a full fleece facade, providing exceptional warmth. The abstract patterns add a unique aesthetic appeal, blending style with comfort.

Helly Hansen's Legacy and Commitment

Helly Hansen's journey began over a century ago with a mission to provide high-quality, durable gear for professionals facing the harshest environments.

This dedication to excellence has remained a constant throughout the brand's history, making Helly Hansen a preferred choice for outdoor professionals and enthusiasts.

Helly Hansen Winter collection (Image via Helly Hansen)

The Helly Hansen Winter 2023 collection continues this tradition, combining innovative design with the practical needs of its users. The brand's commitment to listening to and learning from the experiences of ski patrollers in crafting this collection underscores its dedication to meeting the real-world needs of its customers.

The Helly Hansen Winter 2023 collection represents a fusion of the brand's storied history with cutting-edge design and functionality. It is ideal for those looking to embrace the winter season in style and comfort.

Helly Hansen Winter collection (Image via Helly Hansen)

Available globally at select stockists, this collection offers something for every winter sports enthusiast and outdoor adventurer. Its practical features and range of style options ensure that wearers are well-equipped for whatever the mountains may bring.

Looking forward to the winter season, many brands have unveiled their own collections to cater to the cold season. The Helly Hansen Winter 2023 collection stands out as a beacon of quality, innovation, and style in outdoor apparel.