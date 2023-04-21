Her Fiance's Double Life on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's upcoming thriller flick, Her Fiance's Double Life, is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The movie tells the story of a young woman who goes to her estranged family's house to meet her sister's fiance. She soon realizes that the fiance isn't the man he claims to be and could potentially ruin her family. Take a look at Lifetime's official synopsis of the movie:

''When Assistant DA Darcy Young, is invited to her estranged parents’ country home to meet her sister’s new fiance, Thomas Schure, she’s already dubious at the speed of the whirlwind romance, but as Thomas’s suspicious behavior begins to become increasingly more erratic, Darcy becomes convinced that Thomas is a danger to her entire family.''

The movie features Olivia Buckle in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. The film is directed by Lindsay Hartley and written by Jay Black.

Lifetime's Her Fiance's Double Life cast list: Olivia Buckle and others star in thriller film

1) Olivia Buckle as Darcy Young

Olivia Buckle plays the lead role of Darcy Young in Lifetime's Her Fiance's Double Life. Darcy Young is an Assistant DA who visits her estranged family to meet her sister's fiance, who seems to be a mysterious person. Darcy soon finds out the truth about him and concludes that he could put her family in danger.

Darcy Young is the protagonist of the film and the story is told from her point of view. Apart from Her Fiance's Double Life, Olivia Buckle is known for her appearances in various other movies like Looking for Her, City of Trees, and Psycho Escort, to name a few.

2) Jonathan Stoddard as Thomas Schure

Jonathan Stoddard dons the role of Thomas Schure in Lifetime's new thriller film. Thomas is Darcy's sister's fiance who seems to have a mysterious past and ulterior motives. His tense equation with Darcy forms the crux of the story.

Actor Jonathan Stoddard's other notable film and TV acting credits include Baked with a Kiss, Finding Love in Big Sky, Montana, and A Royal Christmas on Ice, among many more.

3) Lindsay Hartley as Marta Baugh

Lindsay Hartley essays the character of Marta Baugh in Her Fiance's Double Life. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a key role in the storyline.

Lindsay Hartley has previously starred in The Beauty of Love, Deadly Seduction, Young, Stalked, and Pregnant, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features numerous others portraying key supporting/minor roles like:

Aubrey Reynolds as Brea Young

Amanda Button as Amanda Dolenz

Mike Gassaway as Douglass Young

Grant Pfost as Tony

Langley Cornwell as Loretta Young

An official trailer for the film has not yet been released by the channel, but based on the synopsis, fans can look forward to an extremely engaging and gripping thriller that explores themes like family, identity, love, and many more.

Don't miss Her Fiance's Double Life on Lifetime on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

