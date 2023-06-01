Hidden Strike: Trailer, plot, and everything we know so far about John Cena and Jackie Chan's movie

Hidden Strike, the long-awaited film, has been building anticipation for quite some time, and now we finally have more information to chew on. With an explosive trailer, a captivating plot, and a stellar cast, this action-packed collaboration promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of both Cena and Chan.

As fans eagerly await the release date, the excitement continues to build. With Scott Waugh's directorial expertise, the film promises to deliver stunning visuals, electrifying sequences, and a heartfelt story of unlikely heroes. The film is poised to transport audiences into a world of adrenaline-fueled excitement and remind us why Cena and Chan are revered in the realm of action cinema.

Hidden Strike is an enthralling tale of camaraderie that promises powerful action

Hidden Strike revolves around two ex-special forces soldiers who find themselves on a perilous mission in the heart of Baghdad. Their objective is to safely escort civilians along the treacherous "Highway of Death" to the secure confines of the Green Zone. Against the backdrop of a near-future world embroiled in an oil resource war that has ravaged the Middle East, the protagonists must navigate intense challenges and overcome their initial misconceptions of each other.

Jackie Chan's character, Luo Feng, and John Cena's character, Chris Van Horne, start off at odds but soon discover they are fighting the same enemy. This sets the stage for an enthralling tale of camaraderie, heroism, and thrilling action sequences.

Known for their impressive martial arts skills and impeccable comedic timing, Chan and Cena have captivated audiences worldwide with their performances. In Hidden Strike, they bring their immense talents to the forefront, promising a seamless blend of thrilling action and lighthearted humor.

The trailer unleashed excitement

The sneak peek into the film's world offers a taste of the high-octane action and the chemistry between Cena and Chan. Set against a backdrop of destruction caused by an oil war, the trailer immediately immerses viewers into a world of chaos and suspense.

From explosive set pieces to jaw-dropping stunts, the action sequences promise to be nothing short of exhilarating. Yet, amidst the intense scenes, the trailer also showcases the lighter side, highlighting the dynamic between Chan and Cena's characters. Their banter injects humor and camaraderie into the film, further enhancing the overall experience.

Timon Singh @TimonSingh It was made in 2018 and has gone through numerous title changes (Project X-Traction, SNAFU) but the long awaited Jackie Chan/John Cena team-up looks good fun.



Oh and it’s now called HIDDEN STRIKE.



With a perfect blend of action, comedy, and heart-pounding moments, the film aims to captivate audiences and reaffirm the star power of its leading actors.

An epic action collaboration awaits Hidden Strike

Hidden Strike has all the ingredients to become an action film phenomenon. The captivating plot, the formidable duo of Jackie Chan and John Cena, and the thrilling trailer that hints at intense action and comic interludes have set the stage for a cinematic extravaganza.

Additionally, the film boasts a supporting cast that includes Danish actor Pilou Asbæk, widely recognized for his roles in Game of Thrones and Ghost in the Shell, along with Zhenwei Wang, Amadeus Serafini, Li Ma, and Rachael Holoway. With such a talented ensemble, the film is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Brace yourselves for an unforgettable ride when Hidden Strike finally hits the big screen.

