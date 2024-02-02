High Potential: Expected debut in fall 2024, plot and streaming service explored

ABC has officially given the green light to the drama series High Potential, featuring Kaitlin Olson in the lead role. The show is likely to arrive by the fall of 2024. The announcement came ahead of the Disney upfront presentation in New York.

This series marks the first one from ABC's pilot lineup for this season. As per someone familiar with the matter, the network is still considering the fate of its other five pilots at the moment.

With the WGA strike resolved but SAG-AFTRA still in discussions, there's talk that broadcast networks might choose not to rush through shortened seasons of around 13 episodes or even fewer, which usually air in late winter or spring. Instead, they might decide to wait and debut complete, strong seasons in the fall of 2024.

Plot of High Potential: Crime solver mom and an unlikely duo

The show from ABC Signature tells the story of Morgan (played by Olson), a single mom raising three kids. She stumbles upon solving a seemingly impossible crime while cleaning for the police when she rearranges some evidence.

Deniz Akdeniz as Lev 'Oz' Osman in High Potential (Image via IMDb)

Her exceptional intelligence catches their attention, and she gets hired as a consultant to work with a veteran detective named Karadec (played by Daniel Sunjata). Together, this unique duo forms an effective and unconventional team to crack cases.

Streaming services explored for the series

High Potential will be available to stream on Hulu and ABC, and TV networks are changing their usual practices by developing shows throughout the year instead of making all their decisions before upfront presentations.

High Potential on Hulu and ABC by the fall of 2024 (Image via X/@HighPotentialTV)

Due to last year's writers' strike, networks are being extra careful and adopting a cautious approach. Hence, ABC still has some time before the options for the pilot cast expire, and if needed, the network can extend them to allow for more flexibility in decision-making for the streaming of the series. Fall 2024 is anticipated to see the release of the series.

The creative team of High Potential

Alethea Jones took on the role of directing the pilot episode of High Potential, based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel. Kaitlin Olson, in addition to her on-screen role, is credited as a producer for the series.

The information suggests that Olson not only contributes to her performance but also plays a role behind the scenes in the production of the series. This collaborative effort involves key individuals such as Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Rob Thomas, and others serving as executive producers, contributing to the overall creative and managerial aspects of the show.

Cast of High Potential

Here is the list of the star cast of the series:

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan (Image via IMDb)

Judy Reyes played Selena

Daniel Sunjata as Karadec

Maia Jae Bastidas plays the character Letty Acosta

Deniz Akdeniz as Lev 'Oz' Osman

Javicia Leslie portrays Daphne

Sarah Smyth plays the character Sofia Bellier

Amirah Johnson plays Ava

Matthew Lamb plays Elliot

The series is set to captivate audiences on Hulu and ABC by the fall of 2024, marking a shift in the television landscape with year-round development.

As the industry navigates challenges like the unconventional writers' strike, the show's availability on streaming services adds a convenient option for viewers to catch up on the unfolding drama. With its engaging storyline and accessible streaming, the series promises to be a must-watch for fans of compelling television.