Hightown Season 3 Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Hightown Season 3 Episode 3 will be released on Friday, February 9, 2024, on Starz at 2:00 pm PT. The latest episode has yet again ended with a massive cliffhanger focusing on the mysterious girl, who is now revealed to be involved with some shady business in Fall Brook. Although the mystery girl is yet to be found, Jackie makes some interesting discoveries, putting her in a new direction.

The episode masterfully explores each character, giving them substantial screen time to showcase the development of their individual narratives, all leading toward an eventual convergence. Follow along with the article to learn more about Hightown Season 3 Episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Hightown Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Hightown Season 3 Episode 3 be released

As disclosed in the introduction, the series will be sticking to its weekly schedule, so Hightown Season 3 Episode 3 will be out this Friday, February 9, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET. The complete release dates and times for the next episode are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 9, 2024 2 pm Central Time Friday, February 9, 2024 4 pm Eastern Time Friday, February 9, 2024 5 pm Mountain Time Friday, February 9, 2024 3 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, February 9, 2024 1 pm Hawaii Standard Time Friday, February 9, 2024 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 9, 2024 10 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 9, 2024 3:30 am Central European Summer Time Friday, February 9, 2024 11 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, February 9, 2024 8:30 am

Where to watch Hightown Season 3 Episode 3

The U.S. audience can catch Hightown Season 3 Episode 3 and all the latest installments of the series exclusively on Starz. Additionally, the episodes will also be rerun throughout the week on the Starz network.

Fans internationally who can’t access Starz in their region, given its services being limited to the U.S., can still enjoy the crime drama through other OTT platforms, such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. The series can also be streamed on Philo, Apple TV, Vudu, Sling TV, and more.

A brief recap of Hightown Season 3 Episode 2

Hightown Season 3 Episode 2 kicked off with Jacki paying a visit to Petey to learn more about the mystery girl she was hanging out with two nights in a row but had no recollection of it. However, all she got was the name Veronica. Although she eventually found the mystery girl’s details on a shady website, there was no mention of any address.

Fortunately, Jackie found another girl with Veronica in a picture online and decided to meet her. The day became even worse for her when she was suspended after she was found positive in a drug test for marijuana, so she left in a rage. Osito was facing trouble with the Fawleys taking over his territory, so he threatened Shane.

Sarah headed out with Ray on an undercover operation that almost went haywire, but surprisingly, they ran into someone in possession of valuable intel. Ray and Sarah’s first mission together proved to be successful when they came to learn about a new dealer in town named Red, Owen Frawley’s driver.

Elsewhere, Saintille breathed a sigh of relief after finding out one of the troopers caught a woman from Jamaica named Chanice Bailly, who turned out to be an immigrant. Regrettably, she wasn’t the Chanice he was looking for, but surprisingly, he discovered that he had hit the jackpot after learning about a shady immigration lawyer named Mr. Green.

Using Rachel’s help, Frankie managed to smuggle a phone inside the prison. Given Rachel, who was heavily infatuated with Frankie, she agreed to spy on Renee. After finding Emma’s place, Jackie decided to talk to her. However, Jackie was thrown out of the place after things worsened between her and some procurers.

The next morning, Jackie found many girls were escorted to some place by the procurers near Fall Brook, and luckily, she finally located Emma’s house. After finding Emma was about to die of a drug overdose, Jackie barged inside her home and saved her life.

The former wasn’t in the mood to talk, as she had yet again taken drugs to go doze off, and while sleeptalking, she confirmed that something bad happened to Veronica.

What to expect from Hightown Season 3 Episode 3 (Speculative)

Hightown Season 3 Episode 3 will see Jackie learn more about Veronica and what happened to her through Emma, who is the last and the only key holding all the answers to her questions. However, with this, she is also anticipated to run into some big trouble, given the procurers won’t like a cop busting their shady business.

Hightown Season 3 Episode 3 will also see Rachel, following Frankie’s order, keeping an eye on Renee to learn where she stashed his valuable belongings, which will be his golden ticket to get out of the prison. Additionally, Pricetown will be seeing Osito and Frawley waging war against each other, and their impending fates will decide the course of the unfolding conflict.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hightown Season 3 as 2024 progresses.