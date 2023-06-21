Hijack cast list: Who stars in Apple TV+'s thriller series?

Idris Elba's new thriller series, titled Hijack, is all set to hit Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The show focuses on a flight that's been hijacked, following which a negotiator and authorities try their best to protect the lives of those onboard. Here's a short synopsis of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.''

The show features Idris Elba in the lead role, alongside many others playing key supporting characters. The thriller series is helmed by noted filmmaker George Kay.

Apple TV+'s Hijack cast list: Idris Elba and others to star in new thriller show

1) Idris Elba as Sam Nelson

Idris Elba portrays the lead role of Sam Nelson in Apple TV+'s Hijack. Nelson is a highly experienced negotiator who tries his best to deal with the hijack situation on the flight. It'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the show.

Elba looks brilliant in the trailer, perfectly capturing his character's authority and power with remarkable ease. Fans can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the show. His other memorable acting credits include The Wire, The Mountain Between Us, and The Harder They Fell, to name a few.

2) Archie Panjabi as Zahra Gahfoor

Archie Panjabi essays the character of Zahra Gafoor in the new Apple TV+ thriller series. Zahra is a highly competent counterterrorism officer working on the ground to tackle the hijack situation. She's set to play a key role in the investigation.

Viewers can expect a fiery performance from Archie Panjabi, whose other notable films and TV shows include The Good Wife, Life on Mars, Bend It Like Beckham, and A Mighty Heart, among many more.

3) Aimée Kelly as Jamie Constantinou

Aimée Kelly dons the role of Jamie Constantinou in Hijack. Apart from that, more details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can look forward to her playing a pivotal role in the story. Viewers might recognize Kelly from The Duke, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Call the Midwife, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the show also stars numerous others essaying supporting/minor roles, including:

Kate Phillips as Colette

Jasper Britton as Terry

Jeremy Ang Jones as Arthur

Kaisa Hammarlund as First Officer Anna Kovacs

Max Beesley as DI Daniel O'Farrel

Neil Maskell as Stuart

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Hijack and it offers a glimpse of the numerous important events set to unfold in the new series. Idris Elba is at the center of all action and drama.

The basic premise of the series is established, but the trailer does not give away any major plot points that could spoil the viewing experience for fans. Viewers can look forward to a thoroughly engaging series.

Hijack will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes