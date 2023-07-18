Hijack episode 5 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Episode 5 of Hijack will be released on Wednesday, July 18, 2023, at 2 am (PT)/3 am (ET) on Apple TV+. This new thriller miniseries follows an airplane getting hijacked. As a result of the hijacking of the aircraft that was scheduled to travel from Dubai to London, a catastrophe ensues. Along with several innocent passengers, the plane contains a man named Sam. He is a business negotiator and takes the responsibility to save the day.

Hijack stars Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, Neil Maskell as Stuart Atterton/Gerald Taylor, Christine Adams as Marsha Smith-Nelson, Max Beesley as DI Daniel O'Farrel, Ben Miles as Captain Robin Allen, Kaisa Hammarlund as Anna Kovac, Zora Bishop as Deevia Khan and several others.

Hijack episode 5 on Apple TV+: Sam will try to make a deal with the hijackers

The upcoming episode of Hijack is titled Less Than an Hour. It was directed by Mo Ali and written by Kam Odedra and George Kay.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Sam attempts to convince the hijackers to land the plane; a list of demands reveals who is behind the hijacking."

So far in the show, Sam has shown nothing but courage and leadership. Being a very efficient business negotiator, he has shown his capability by strategically dealing with the hijackers. In this episode, he will try to convince the bad guys to land the plane.

In addition, the terrorists will explain their demands with a list. However, this particular list will lead our heroes to figure out the man behind the hijacking.

Hijack episode 4 on Apple TV+: What happened in the previous episode?

The previous episode of the show was titled Not Responding. It was directed by Mo Ali and written by Kam Odedra and George Kay.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"An incident team in Westminster scrambles to intercept fighter jets; Sam tries contacting the ground once more when a hijacker is injured."

An extremely stressful scenario developed inside the aircraft KA29 when it entered the country of Romania. Two fighter planes were ordered to shoot it down because it was an unauthorized entry.

Furthermore, Sam showed more of his brilliant leadership skills. When a hijacker got injured, he yet again tried to contact the ground in his own unconventional ways.

Hijack synopsis

The official synopsis of Hijack according to an Apple TV+ press release states:

"Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers."

It further states:

"Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation."

Executive producers of the show are Idris Elba, George Kay, Jim Field Smith, Kris Thykier, Hakan Kousetta, and Jamie Laurenson. The first episode of the show premiered on June 28, 2023 and will consist of only seven episodes.

