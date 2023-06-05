How far can a sonic boom be heard? Washington fighter jet noise takes netizens by surprise

A loud sonic boom echoed across Washington on Sunday, June 4, 2023. It happened after two jets flew hastily to respond to an alleged intrusion into restricted airspace by a private flight. The news was confirmed by the military and US officials as the loud noise left the residents of the area startled and in fear.

It all happened after two fighter jets from Joint Base Andrew flew after an unauthorized aircraft flew over restricted airspace and caused a ruckus. The unauthorized aircraft has been identified as Cessna 560 Citation V. Many residents of the area heard the sonic boom.

Air Force authorities described it as:

“A thunder-like noise a person on the ground hears when an aircraft or other type of aerospace vehicle flies overhead.”

In simpler words, it is a loud noise made by objects which are flying at supersonic speeds. These booms can be spread over 30 miles, and hence, the sonic boom was clearly audible to the residents in the area.

While the sonic boom did not pose any threat to the residents, social media users were quick to share their experiences and videos captured on the platforms.

Social media users reacted to the sonic boom over Washington DC

As the thunderous boom shocked the residents of Washington, DC, it left residents startled and bewildered. They took to social media to express their astonishment and share their experiences. The resounding impact of the boom reverberated through the city, shaking houses and prompting a flurry of reactions online.

As a Twitter user, @rawalerts posted a video online, it garnered over 1.6 million views in just a few hours, along with several comments. While some said that the boom shook their house, others wondered about what the loud noise was.

Netizens were shocked after hearing a loud noise in Washington (Image via Twitter)

Everything you should know about the sonic book

Washington D.C., experienced an unexpected and powerful sonic boom on June 5, 2023. Since then, social media users have been wondering what happened and what the loud noise was.

A sonic boom occurs when an object travels faster than the speed of sound, generating shock waves that manifest as a loud, booming sound. The phenomena result from the rapid compression and expansion of air molecules as an object moves through the atmosphere. The sudden changes in air pressure combine to create a shock wave, which can be heard as a distinct and powerful boom.

In this instance, the boom was triggered by two fighter jets dispatched from Joint Base Andrews to intercept an unresponsive Cessna aircraft that breached restricted airspace.

The intensity of the sonic boom depends on various factors, including the speed and size of the object, as well as atmospheric conditions. In the case of the Washington incident, the boom caused windows to rattle and walls to shake. It instilled a sense of surprise and confusion among residents of the city and suburbs.

It is also worth noting that exposure to such a boom at close range can pose risks to human health, particularly in relation to hearing damage. Recognizing these risks, regulations have been in place since 1973, prohibiting the operation of aircraft capable of producing booms over densely populated areas.

While the sonic boom harmed no resident, the incident in Washington serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to these regulations to ensure public safety and well-being.

