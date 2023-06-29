Hijack is a highly gripping and brand new thriller miniseries that arrived with episodes 1 and 2 exclusively on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The first two episodes, titled Final Call and 3 Degrees, respectively, are written by George Kay and directed by Jim Field Smith.

Actor Idris Elba portrays the lead role of Sam Nelson in the series. The limited series chronicles the story of Nelson, a corporate negotiator, who ends up on a flight that gets hijacked on its way to London from Dubai. The Apple TV+ show also features Neil Maskell, Max Beesley, Christine Adams, Ben Miles, Aimée Kelly, Kate Phillips, and Archie Panjabi.

Ever since the debut of episodes 1 and 2, the audience has been curious to learn how the first two episodes of the miniseries have turned out.

The first two episodes provide the audience with a nail-biting experience as they witness Sam Nelson boarding a 7-hour flight to London to win over his former wife, only to realize that multiple armed assailants have hijacked the flight.

A recap of episodes 1 and 2 of Hijack: Nelson puts his skills on display and manages to pull out a trick

Apple TV+'s Hijack begins with high intensity as it takes place in real-time like most hijack stories usually do. The first two episodes focus on establishing the gravity of the entire situation inside the hijacked flight, which is now being controlled by a group of assailants with firearms. Throughout episodes 1 and 2, the audience also gets a good understanding of the behavioral traits of the lead character, Sam Nelson.

Nelson is a negotiator by profession and is used to situations requiring immense patience. He is seen using his patience and negotiation skills to keep all the passengers onboard safe and sound while trying to inform the ground authorities about the terrifying situation. The captain of the fight to London, Robin Allen, played by Ben Miles, also seems to understand Nelson's skills. Thus, he is cooperating with him.

However, this does not take away from the rising tension within the flight as the passengers see armed men roaming around the flight while they sit still in their seats. The audience is always reminded that anything can go wrong at any moment with just one mistake made by any passenger or crew on the flight.

A still from the series (Image Via IMDb)

Although no one gets hurt inside the flight in the first two episodes, a grave tragedy strikes on the ground. One of the Dubai Airport's ground staff, Neela, is seen rushing to her home due to an emergency regarding her husband in the first episode.

The second episode displays that Neela and her husband, Senil, are mercilessly killed by a group of British men pretending to be housecleaners. Another staff member, Abdullah, is also brutally shot to death when he arrives to check on Neela.

The episode also showcases Senil and Neela's child being abducted. This shows that the hijackers' plan is quite elaborate and long-planned. However, their true motive is yet to be disclosed in the upcoming episodes.

From the looks of the first two episodes, it is quite understandable that actor Idris Elba is the perfect fit for the main role of Sam Nelson. His calm, collected, and confident portrayal of the character makes the situation even more believable. The audience is bound to get intrigued by his performance in episodes 1 and 2.

A still from the series (Image Via IMDb)

The way Elba's Nelson is seen starting to get inside the minds of the hijackers by putting his negotiating skills on display is quite impressive to watch. In the two episodes, Nelson instills fear inside the hijackers' minds. He also informs the ground authority about the real situation on the flight by sending a distress signal with the help of Captain Robin, without the hijackers' knowledge.

At the end of the second episode, the audience will be left wondering what the hijackers want and whether Nelson will be successful in keeping the crew and passengers of the flight safe.

Viewers can watch the first two episodes of the limited series, currently streaming on Apple TV+. Episode 3 will arrive on the streaming platform on July 5, 2023.

