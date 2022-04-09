Hilarious memes flood internet as Academy bans Will Smith for 10 years after Chris Rock slap incident at Oscars 2022

A week after resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Will Smith has been banned from all the Academy events for ten years.

The ban announcement came after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. On April 8, President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson of the Academy board released a statement saying that Smith will not be allowed to attend virtually or in-person any events related to the association.

The statement read:

"Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

The slap controversy didn't seem to die down, especially after the Academy didn't take any action against the star during the ceremony. Instead, the Academy gave Will Smith the Best Actor award for King Richard.

In a statement issued on Friday, the board members of The Academy apologized for not taking immediate action at the event. It read:

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family worldwide, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

What does Will Smith's ban mean?

During a Board of Governors meeting in Los Angeles on Friday, the decision was made to ban Will Smith from the Academy. This means the Hitch star will not be allowed to attend the Academy award shows and any related events, virtually or in person.

As per reports, he could be nominated for Oscars in the future but cannot attend the event, instead sending a representative. The Best Actress award is given by the previous year's Best Actor winner every year. So for next year, Smith has been stripped of this opportunity.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences statement also addressed the fact that the incident overshadowed many memorable moments at the Oscars 2022. It described Will Smith's behavior as "unacceptable" and "harmful."

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage."

Timeline explored: What happened since Will Smith x Chris Rock Oscars 2022 slap

At the Oscars 2022, Chris Rock appeared on stage to present the award for Best Documentary. While joking around before announcing the winner, he took a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith's bald appearance.

Rock quipped:

"Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you."

G.I. Jane (1997 film) starred Demi Moore as the lead character, who was bald. But the reason behind Pinkett Smith's shaven head was her medical condition, as she was diagnosed with alopecia, which causes hair loss.

The joke didn't sit down well with Will Smith, who stormed toward the comedian and slapped him hard. While Rock took it lightly and didn't press charges later, Smith received a lot of flak from multiple stars for his violent behavior.

Smith, who later won an Oscar for Best Actor, apologized for his behavior in his acceptance speech. He also posted an apology letter on social media, and a week ago, he resigned from the Academy.

Finally, the Academy has taken disciplinary action against him by banning him from all its events for a decade.

