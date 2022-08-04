"Not here and not today": Hilarious Woody memes trend as Disney World video goes viral post Sesame Place controversy

Recently a video featuring Disney World's Woody mascot went viral after he made sure that the Jessie mascot at the site greeted two black children. In the video, the two children called out for Jessie for over 15-seconds before the Woody mascot went to her and presumably asked her to greet the kids.

The video further showcased the Jessie mascot rushing to the little black girl and hugging her before continuing her parade at the Orlando, Florida, Disney World location. The video was uploaded to TikTok by Harold Colclough (@lifesigma), who seems to be the father of the children featured in the video.

Colclough's video has garnered over 1.7 million views on TikTok (as of publishing) and has been reposted online several times, garnering hundreds and thousands of impressions. Like many, one netizen pointed out how the mascot prevented another controversy concerning employees in amusement parks.

Shawn Blaze1 @Shawn_Blaze1_ Woody was like nah, you see how they doin over at Sesame Place…not here and not today. Ichigo Niggasake @SomaKazima Woody said nah bitch get over here, we ain't finna get canceled Woody said nah bitch get over here, we ain't finna get canceled ❗️❗️😭😭😭 https://t.co/VWHLIS1ZQw Woody was like nah, you see how they doin over at Sesame Place…not here and not today. twitter.com/somakazima/sta… 😂😂😂😂 Woody was like nah, you see how they doin over at Sesame Place…not here and not today. twitter.com/somakazima/sta…

The tweet by Shawn Blaze1 (@Shawn_Blaze1_) shared the video and mentioned in the caption:

"Woody was like nah, you see how they doin over at Sesame Place…not here and not today."

Netizens find Woody mascot's action hilarious in tangent to past controversy with the Sesame Place incident

A legion of tweets found it amusing that the mascot went out of its way to summon the Jessie mascot to respond to the little girl. Most of these tweets appreciated the mascot of Pixar's Toy Story series' protagonist for his action. Meanwhile, several tweets expressed how the Woody mascot prevented further controversy post the Sesame Place incident, which would have landed the Jessie mascot into much scrutiny had she ignored the girls.

Similarly, a few others expressed interest in knowing who the person underneath the mascot was. Most netizens found it wholesome that the mascot helped the children get a response from Jessie, especially amidst the recent reports of such mascots in theme parks allegedly misbehaving with black children. As per recent allegations last month, the father of a five-year-old black girl named Kennedi accused that employees in the mascot suit at the Sesame Place in Philadelphia deliberately ignored the child.

Micole Foster MSW, She/her @MsMicolefoster @SomaKazima I mean, I don’t want to get emotional. It’s just all our kids want is be shown the same love as other kids. This made me smile. This moment made that baby day. Thank you Jess.🥹 @SomaKazima I mean, I don’t want to get emotional. It’s just all our kids want is be shown the same love as other kids. This made me smile. This moment made that baby day. Thank you Jess.🥹 https://t.co/UoeDMDSkFN

Tucked in by Ten @Flynstyle2 @SomaKazima I'm weak at Woody tryna get her attention and she over there doing high kicks in Liberty Square @SomaKazima I'm weak at Woody tryna get her attention and she over there doing high kicks in Liberty Square

Bro. Vaughn @PlanetAsia1930



Our people kinda deserve the disrespect for being so silly. @SomaKazima He had to force her. My question is, why after like, FOREVER, do we expect any better from them?!Our people kinda deserve the disrespect for being so silly. @SomaKazima He had to force her. My question is, why after like, FOREVER, do we expect any better from them?! Our people kinda deserve the disrespect for being so silly.

Jerrod Carter @StayGold_P0ny @SomaKazima That has to be a brother in that costume lol that walk @SomaKazima That has to be a brother in that costume lol that walk 😂 https://t.co/3ybXgOza4m

wavetron @wavetronn @SomaKazima I know it was a genuine embrace but if this don’t look like “imbout to snatch this kid” face.. @SomaKazima I know it was a genuine embrace but if this don’t look like “imbout to snatch this kid” face.. https://t.co/0YMnCIu6RL

Thus, much of the online reaction to the Woody incident joked about how the person underneath the mascot saved Disney World from a similar controversy.

Sesame Place is not the only place to face such controversy. While a $25 million lawsuit has been filed against the Sesame Place park for alleged racial discrimination, Chuck E Cheese and Disneyland have also faced similar controversies. A video uploaded on Sunday, July 31, showcased that the Chuck E Cheese mouse mascot did not give a two-year-old black girl a high-five during a child's birthday celebration. The video showed that the mascot seemingly ignored the child at the New Jersey location.

A recent incident at Disneyland was also captured in a video where Rapunzel seemingly ignored a black child while she interacted with other children. The video also showed Rapunzel as she walked off while the girl urged her to stop.

Thus, after these recent incidents, the internet found it wholesome that Woody asked the Jesse mascot to respond to the girls in the recent video. Netizens were further appreciative of the Jesse mascot embracing the girl.

Some tweets pointed out why the Jesse mascot first seemed to ignore the girls' calls, saying it might be possible that the opaque ad solid head part of the suit of the Toy Story character reduces sound input, which might have made it difficult for the person to hear the girls' summons amid the considerable ambient noise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far