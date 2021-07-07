"His fanbase is f***g horrible": Corinna Kopf reveals she regrets her association with Adin Ross 

Social media influencer Corinna Kopf revealed explosive details about hooking up with famous influencers on the Impaulsive podcast hosted by Logan Paul, Mike Majlak and George Janko. Corinna Kopf has gained popularity after appearing in David Dobrik’s vlogs, having her own YouTube channel and after amassing a Twitch fanbase once she began streaming Fortnite videos.

Corinna Kopf is known for being open about her dating life in LA. During the podcast, she revealed details about her relationship with streamer Adin Ross and his “toxic” fanbase.

“His fanbase is fu**king horrible,” Corinna Kopf revealed on the podcast. Adin Ross rose to fame by streaming NBA 2K and GTA games. He has previously streamed with Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James.

Corinna Kopf admitted to gaining followers online after appearing on Adin Ross’ stream but later said:

“after being associated with somebody I wish we could delete followers coming from them.”

She continued:

“He (Adin Ross) has the worst, most toxic fanbase on the internet. That is a bold statement and that is no hate to Adin, he has even said it before. It’s bad.”

She also added:

“but if I knew my fanbase was acting like that I would ask them to chill out.”

Corinna Kopf increases tension in the Adin Ross fanbase

The Twitch streamer has amassed over 4.4 million followers on the platform, but this came as a double edged sword. Ross’ fans are known to be toxic. Fans had previously fired at the Twitch streamer for not uploading a romantic hot tub stream with Corinna Kopf, after they promised to do so if enough fans subscribed (which they did). Adin Ross was called out for “scamming” his fans.

The streamer took to Twitter saying:

Nobody scammed bro. If u want the honest truth u guys pissed me off to the point where I’m not gonna go live anymore unless it’s my own setup. Talking about how I changed and shit. Mf im taking a break. Fake supporters fuck u fr , the real ones understand ... love u guys.

Nobody scammed bro. If u want the honest truth u guys pissed me off to the point where I’m not gonna go live anymore unless it’s my own setup. Talking about how I changed and shit. Mf im taking a break. Fake supporters fuck u fr , the real ones understand ... love u guys ❤️ — adin (@adinross) February 21, 2021

Fans also speculated Corinna Kopf and Adin Ross came together on Twitch and kissed each other as if they were dating as a publicity stunt to boost their followers. Corinna Kopf has over 5.8 million followers on Instagram while Ross has amassed 1.8 million followers on the platform.

As of now, Corinna Kopf has confirmed that she is not dating anyone and spends her time streaming and enjoying the pleasure of being home.

