"His girlfriend didn't look very frenzied": Ryan Carson stabbing video goes viral as Claudia Morales comes under scrutiny

In the early morning of Monday, October 2, prominent New York activist Ryan Carson was stabbed to death in cold blood in the streets of Brooklyn. The 32-year-old and his girlfriend, Claudia Morales, were waiting for a bus at Bedford-Stuyvesant after attending a wedding when they were confronted by the unhinged attacker, who stabbed Carson multiple times in front of Morales.

Netizens were extremely distressed by the murder of the activist and showed their support for Morales. However, later on, the internet did a complete 180 and began to scrutinize Claudia Morales once old pictures of her wearing an ACAB t-shirt came out.

Trigger Warning: This article contains links to a distressing video. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Netizens were also not pleased with how she reacted during the stabbing, as seen on the viral surveillance footage of the tragedy.

X users were critical of Claudia Morales (Image via X/@DC_Draino)

Netizens angry with Ryan Carson and Claudia Morales' affiliations; Criticize Morales' response to tragedy

Claudia Morales and Ryan Carson's history of being associated with ACAB and ANTIFA did not sit well with netizens who criticized their extreme leftist ideology and cited it as the reason for Carson's death. Netizens were also not too pleased when people reported that Morales had allegedly refused to ID the attacker to the police.

The way she acted in the situation was also a point of contention. Social media users were surprised and suspicious at the calmness she maintained throughout the ordeal. Below are some reactions to Rogan O'Handley's tweet about the situation, where he called the tragedy "senseless" and encouraged people to carry a gun and maintain distance from "potential threats" in such situations.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A detailed look at what happened on October 2

As seen in the viral footage, Ryan Carson and Claudia Morales were sitting on a bench in the streets of Bedford-Stuyvesant while waiting for a bus at around 4 am on the morning of October 2. Ryan, who wore a grey plaid suit, and Claudia, in a sleeveless blue dress, were returning home after a Long Island wedding.

A man wearing a hoodie walked past them right before the couple decided to get up and walk in the same direction. The man could then be seen senselessly attacking the vehicles parked on the side of the road. The couple stopped in their tracks after seeing the commotion in front of them. The man immediately turned and confronted the on-looking couple.

A GoFundMe was launched for Ryan Carson by his close friends on behalf of his grieving girlfriend (Image via GoFundMe)

"What the f–k are you looking at?" shouted the man walking towards them as Ryan got between the aggressor and his girlfriend and asked him to chill. Ryan's attempts at pushing the man away were of no use as the man began swinging at him. After missing the first swing, he pulled out a knife.

The assailant proceeded to viciously stab Ryan, who tripped on a bench on the road, multiple times in the chest as Morales ran towards him and requested him to stop. The man hurled obscenities at Morales before leaving the scene.

An unknown woman, presumably the assailant's girlfriend, emerges on the scene and apologizes to Morales while asking if she is okay. Morales asked the woman to watch the attacker, whose name, as called by the woman, was something along the likes of Ryan or Bryan. Morales bent down to a dying Ryan Carson and told him that she was going to call 911.

NYPD did not release the name and identity of the suspect despite successfully identifying him and putting out his image on Tuesday, October 3. The assailant was reportedly 18 years old with a history of disruptive conduct.