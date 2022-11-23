"His life hasn't even started and it's over": 14-year old Vincent Lamar Oliver arrested in Dothan double murder 

On November 21, Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. was taken into custody on charges of capital murder. The 14-year-old juvenile was held in custody after it was suspected that he was involved in the fatal shootings of two adult women. Sources claim that the youngster may possibly be charged as an adult for his crime.

Vincent Lamar was wanted by the police as he was suspected of being involved in the killings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells.

In reaction to Vincent Lamar's involvement in the killings, one netizen wrote online:

Law enforcement revealed that neither of the victims lived in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue residence in Dothan, Atlanta, where they were found. Police officers believe that a gathering was to take place at the location. However, no other people other than the two victims were present at the scene when the authorities arrived.

The two victims were fatally shot at during the weekend at the aforementioned residence.

Has Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. had a track record of criminal activities in the past?

According to a press statement released by the Dothan police Department, the alleged suspect, Vincent Lamar, has been of interest to the authorities since July 2022. Law enforcement revealed:

“Oliver also has active juvenile pickup orders for two counts of Attempted Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle which occurred in July 2022. Oliver Jr. has been sought by authorities since that time.”

Vincent Lamar appeared to be in ownership of firearms (Image via Dothan Police Department)

The court has issued an order that prevented officials from releasing more information about the suspect. Alabama juvenile privacy laws conventionally do not allow the release of information about juvenile suspects involved in criminal cases.

The police stated that they were able to release the aforementioned information due to the public’s interest in their safety.

No information about the suspect or his court dates were released at the time of writing this article. It also remains unclear whether the youngster had other accomplices who took part in the double murder at the time of writing this article.

16 year old juvenile arrested for involvement in Ohio shooting

On Tuesday, the Fairfield Police Department in Ohio announced that a 16-year-old was arrested for their involvement in a shooting that occurred at the Holiday Inn Express last month. The juvenile was charged with burglary, robbery and murder for their alleged October 2 shooting.

Law enforcement revealed that the teenager assisted in the planning of the robbery of a firearm. During the course of the crime, the juvenile caused the death of 18-year-old victim, Kaaree Hipsher-Burton.

Documents reveal that the 16-year-old, whose name has not been released:

“informed the accomplice of the room number and number of occupants, with the intent to commit a theft of a firearm."

The teenager is being held at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

No other information about him or his court date was released at the time of writing this article.

