Ho-cheol hunts for killer as his daughter’s life hangs in balance in A Superior Day Episode 3

The third episode of A Superior Day takes off where the story was left off last week: Dong-ju stabbed to death by Tae-jin, and Ho-cheol once again left at the latter’s mercy as he gives him the ultimatum to somehow kickstart his PTSD repressed memory of the serial killer’s face.

Ho-cheol leaves Dong-ju’s body in the elevator and vows to find his daughter.

Identity of serial killer confirmed in A Superior Day

The episode starts with a flashback to a murder two years ago. It is confirmed that the painter, Kwon Si-woo, is actually the serial killer, and we also learn his MO: he follows his target for 2-3 months and then spends 3-4 months gaining their trust before he proceeds to kill them in his gruesome way.

Tae-jin already crossed paths with the killer two years ago as he was hired to kill the same woman Si-woo had targeted, something the latter couldn’t digest. He managed to shift the doubt to Tae-jin, though we are yet to know what happened after that or how the contract killer ended up with the task of finding the Rich Girl Killer.

In another part of this A Superior Day episode, Choi Jeong-hye, Ho-cheol’s wife, starts getting worried when neither her husband nor daughter responds to her calls or messages. Ho-cheol delays the inevitable by lying that everything is okay.

Meanwhile, Tae-jin shifts Soo-a to a different location, away from Parisville, as he doesn’t want Ho-cheol to find her before he gets the job done.

The story then shifts to two police officers arriving at Kwon Si-woo’s apartment as they are interrogating all the residents of Parisville about the murder that took place in the first episode. Si-woo reveals that he knew the murdered woman as she helped him when he moved in seven months ago.

While he lies and says that he met her only once, we see how he gained her trust and proceeded to kill her mercilessly.

But his manner of talking is enough to tick off the police officers, who get more suspicious when they learn that Si-woo is selling his apartment after only living there for seven months. What cements his status as the number one suspect is Choi Jeong-hye and the other officers managing to crack the killer’s MO, which fits Si-woo’s profile info until now in A Superior Day.

Meanwhile, Dong-ju’s body is discovered, and the police chalk it up as a casualty in the serial killer’s plans as he normally kills women.

Ho-cheol starts remembering killer in A Superior Day

Ho-cheol is starting to remember (Image via OCN)

Once back in the apartment, Ho-cheol goes through documentation of the hypnotherapy sessions he went through two years ago and comes across half-made sketches of the killer. The drawings are enough to jog his memory, and he starts remembering the killer’s face in brief spurts.

He soon runs into Si-woo, who talks strangely to him, remarking how he expected his time at Parisville to be “thrilling” (alluding to the fact that Ho-cheol saw his face two years ago and lived) and how he wanted to do one last project before he left (killing Soo-a).

The stressed Ho-cheol barely listens to him, but as Si-woo leaves, his words finally make him suspicious, and he follows him.

But his search is interrupted as a reporter goes live, saying Ho-cheol is the murderer the police have been looking for. How Ho-cheol deals with the added pressure in A Superior Day remains to be seen, though one thing is for sure — Si-woo is not afraid of getting caught and is even willingly dishing out clues.

