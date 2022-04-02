A Superior Day episode 2 leaves Lee Ho-cheol with no way out of a deadly deal with a kidnapper

After the heart-stopping conclusion to the first episode of A Superior Day where we saw former firefighter Lee Ho-cheol’s (Jin Goo), daughter getting kidnapped, the second episode returns with a spine-chilling opening scene, which is actually shown to be a flashback.

The same man who kidnapped Soo-a is seen in a prison cell, pretending to be asleep. He then swiftly attacks a fellow cellmate and chokes him to death, post which he goes back to his corner, behaving as if he didn’t just kill a man.

We soon learn that the man’s name is Bae Tae-jin (Ha Do-kwon) and he is a hired killer in A Superior Day.

Tae-jin already knew the Rich Girl killer would strike in Parisville next

The second episode of A Superior Day then shifts to a meeting between Tae-jin and another man, as they discuss how the former had predicted years ago that though the Rich Girl killer had gone dormant, he would kill again. Surprisingly, Tae-jin even knew that he would strike in Parisville next, the elite society where Ho-cheol lives with his family.

Tae-jin gets out of prison on furlough and already has an apartment to live in at Parisville! This time, he is there on a mission to kill the Rich Girl killer. Even though he is being followed 24 hours by a police officer everywhere he goes, he is still dead set on completing his task in the three days he has.

He had always planned to kidnap Soo-a and force Ho-cheol into remembering who the killer is as he believes that the former only repressed the memory of his face due to PTSD. We see how he meticulously planned the same and called Ho-cheol just after kidnapping his daughter, to divert his attention from the fact that he is hiding her in Parisville itself.

Ho-cheol and Dong-ju join forces in A Superior Day

After receiving a threatening phone call from Tae-jin, where he asks Ho-cheol to remember the serial killer’s face or else he will kill his daughter, the latter doubts whether the building’s security guard, Dong-ju, who Soo-a is friends with, kidnapped her.

Dong-ju's criminal record and the fact that he was the last person to be seen with his Soo-a, Ho-cheol is quick to jump to this conclusion. He attacks him but a quick check of the CCTV footage confirms that Dong-ju is innocent.

The duo join forces in A Superior Day to search for Soo-a as Dong-ju correctly believes that the kidnapper is hiding her in the abandoned parts of their area which are still in the process of being developed.

But their attempt to rescue Soo-a brings them face-to-face with Tae-jin, though Ho-cheol is unable to see his face. Just as Dong-ju seems to recognize the assassin, he fatally stabs Dong-ju.

Ho-cheol tries to save Dong-ju but is trapped by Tae-jin. As Dong-ju dies, Tae-jin gives Ho-cheol another chance to redeem himself and prove that he is willing to go to any lengths to save his daughter and that includes finding as well as killing the Rich Girl Killer.

But the most intriguing part is the note the episode ends on — Kwon Si-woo (Lee Won-geun) is planning to sell his apartment and the parting shot of the episode is him holding a picture of Soo-a. Was she his target as well and Tae-jin kidnapping her actually saved her life? Only future episodes of A Superior Day hold the answer.

Edited by Somava Das