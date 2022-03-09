"I was in a really bad place" - Kayla Harrison opens up on PTSD experiences after being molested by judo coach in her teenage years

Kayla Harrison recently opened up about one of the most traumatic experiences of her life.

During her recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Harrison admitted that she was sexually abused by her first judo coach. The two-time Olympic judo champion stated that it got to a point where she lost the will to live and was going through a rough phase in her teens.

Recalling her traumatic childhood experiences, Harrison said:

"I was sexually abused by my first judo coach. And I think that the PTSD and the trauma I suffered as a child, you know, when I was in my teens... I was suicidal. I didn't want to live. I got to the point where I was either gonna run away, kill myself or say something."

She added:

"I was driving to Boston. I was in Ohio with my mom and she was dropping me off. I had just told her I was sexually abused. The FBI was involved, my coach was in jail... I had such bad PTSD, Ariel [Helwani], that I was having flashbacks, I was having dreams. I was in a really bad place."

Watch the latest episode of The MMA Hour below:

Kayla Harrison re-signs with the PFL

Kayla Harrison has re-signed with the PFL for the second time. According to sources, the UFC also made an offer to Harrison, but it wasn't on par with the ones offered by the PFL and Bellator.

Harrison was reportedly expecting to sign with Bellator and fight Cris Cyborg as soon as next month. However, she ultimately signed with the PFL after the promotion matched Bellator's offer in late February.

Watch the PFL's announcement of Harrison's re-signing below:

PFL @PFLMMA



@KaylaH Surprise Surprise… The Queen is Back Surprise Surprise… The Queen is Back 👑 @KaylaH https://t.co/sfNz87TYX3

Last October, Harrison secured her second PFL women's lightweight title by submitting Taylor Guardado in the second round. The Ohio native, who trains at the American Top Team gym in Florida, has fought in the PFL since her MMA debut in June 2018.

Harrison has time and again expressed her desire to be the best female MMA fighter of all time and surely seems to be on the path to fulfilling her ambitions.

