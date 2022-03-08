"He's a tough son of a b****" - Kayla Harrison weighs in on Colby Covington's performance at UFC 272

Kayla Harrison has praised Colby Covington for his tough performance at UFC 272 last weekend.

With the mixed martial arts world watching, Colby Covington put a lot on the line last Saturday night in Las Vegas. 'Chaos' went toe-to-toe with his long-time rival Jorge Masvidal. After overcoming some adversity, most notably in the fourth round, Covington was able to grind out a really impressive decision win to establish himself as the second-best welterweight on the planet.

Many continue to dislike his trash talk, but once he gets in the cage, Covington lets his fighting do the talking.

Kayla Harrison is another individual who has a dominant style. While she hasn't made the move over to the UFC yet, she's still a household name in the sport.

When asked about the main event between current and former American Top Team friends, Harrison had the following to say on The MMA Hour:

“I mean, you can say what you want about Colby Covington - he’s an amazing fighter. He’s a good fighter. He has an excellent gas tank, he has some of the best scramble ability in the game, he has good fight IQ, he has good output, he’s durable, he’s a tough son of a b****. If he can take Usman’s best shots - you know, there’s a reason his record is what it is. He’s a good fighter. I would never say he isn’t a good fighter. It’s the 10,000 hours calculation, right? It doesn’t matter how much I do, I only have so many hours to get really good at this thing. I’m very fortunate and very blessed that I spent so much time perfecting a grappling art. Colby has 10,000 hours of wrestling time, no matter what Jorge does now, he’s probably not gonna reach that 10,000 hours.”

Watch Kayla Harrison speak about Covington in the video below:

What is the next step for Colby Covington?

In the immediate aftermath of his win over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington made it known that he wants his next opponent to be Dustin Poirier.

He's well aware of the fact that he probably isn't going to get a third shot at Kamaru Usman anytime soon, largely because he's 0-2 from their first two contests. Because of that, he wants to settle some scores - and he wants to do so in high-profile match-ups.

Poirier has noted in the past that he isn't interested in fighting Covington inside the octagon. At the same time, if 'The Diamond' can't get a deal done to fight Nate Diaz, he may start looking elsewhere to try and figure out what his options are.

Either way, Covington isn't going anywhere.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim