"We're both going to jail" - Dustin Poirier reveals why he will never fight Colby Covington inside the octagon

Former teammates Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier have always shared a contentious relationship. So much so that a fight between the two would make a lot of sense. However, 'The Diamond' has declared that if such a fight were to take place, it would not be inside the octagon.

In a recent interaction with the media at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Poirier declared that he was not open to fighting Covington under the UFC promotional banner.

He refused to allow the former American Top Team athlete to benefit off of his career and earn a hefty paycheck from such a high-profile scrap. The Lafayette native admitted they would find themselves in jail if they fought.

When asked about the prospects of a fight against Colby Covington in the future, here's what the ATT product had to say:

"No. I'll never fight [Colby Covington] in an octagon where there's finances on the line. If I'm fighting Colby we're both going to jail. I'm going to jail. I'm not going to fight him in an octagon. He's not making money off of my career and what I've done. This is something different, you know. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC."

Dustin Poirier backs Jorge Masvidal against Colby Covington

Friends turned foes Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are currently on a collision course. The pair will lock horns at UFC 272. Dustin Poirier recently rallied behind his teammate to overcome the challenge presented by 'Chaos'.

In the same interview, the 33-year-old opened up about Masvidal's role in moving up to the lightweight division from 145-lbs. Poirier also admitted that he was backing Masvidal in this hugely anticipated clash.

"[Jorge Masvidal] is just a good dude, man, and I want to see him succeed. I know he's working hard. I know Bo Nickal was down there at American Top Team and we have a lot of good wrestlers there so he's preparing his wrestling game. And his fight IQ and and skill is going to speak for itself, I believe, in this fight. But it is fighting, you know. I'm rooting for Jorge."

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are scheduled to headline the UFC 272 card that is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The event will go down on Saturday, March 5.

