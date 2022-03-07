Colby Covington opens as a favorite for a potential Dustin Poirier fight 

The fight is still brewing but Colby Covington is already the betting favorite over Dustin Poirier.

Covington called out Poirier after beating Jorge Masvidal in their grudge match at UFC 272. Ahead of the potential fight between the pair, 'Chaos' opened up as a -400 favorite. 'The Diamond', on the other hand, is a +300 underdog, per Chamatkar Sandhu, citing the latest odds from BetOnline.

See Sandhu's betting odds report on Instagram below:

The same thing happened at UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal. The two-time welterweight title contender was a -310 favorite. His opponent, Masvidal, came in as a +255 underdog, according to odds from Caesars Sportsbook, per CBS Sports.

Poirier and Covington have taken shots at each other prior to UFC 272. Covington then called out Poirier during his post-fight octagon interview. However, 'The Diamond' posted a tweet aimed at 'Chaos'.

As expected, Covington clapped back and challenged Poirier to walk the talk. He also stressed that they don't have to be in the UFC as they can square off anywhere.

“Let’s do it, bro,” Covington said in response to Poirier’s tweet. "If I talk to the media and say things, I come out here and back it up. I’m a man of my word... So we can do it anywhere. We don’t have to do it in the UFC octagon. If he wants to do it in a park, or in a street, my one stipulation is that you let the world watch it and enjoy themselves.”

Check out Colby Covington's full UFC 272 post-fight press conference below:

Dana White gets real over Colby Covington's future

Colby Covington appears to be in a good position following his decisive victory over Jorge Masvidal. During his post-fight presser, 'Chaos' said he's still gunning for a third showdown with UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. However, he wants a tune-up fight with Dustin Poirier while waiting for the Nigerian's return from injury.

Addressing Covington's future after UFC 272, UFC president Dana White admitted that he doesn't know what lies ahead for the 34-year-old. However, White acknowledged that Covington is on a great streak.

In his UFC 272 post-fight presser, the UFC boss said:

“I don’t know, that’s a good question,” White said. “We knew tonight, whoever lost, ‘What would be next?’ and ‘Where would they go?’ And I don’t know, sitting right here, right now, I don’t know. On either one of them, even Colby, who won... The thing too is that after a while no matter how much you hate him, you’ve at least got to respect him,” White added. “The guy keeps winning fights and he’s a tough dude.”

Watch White discuss Covington's future below:

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim