"I didn't call the cops" - Colby Covington slams Tai Tuivasa for making up "fake narrative" about Fabricio Werdum boomerang incident

Colby Covington recently reacted to Tai Tuivasa's comments on Fox Sports' Fight Week about the former's boomerang incident with Fabricio Werdum. Tuivasa was referring to Werdum's altercation with Covington outside a Sydney hotel in 2017, where the Brazilian threw a boomerang at 'Chaos'.

Tuivasa revealed that he wasn't happy Covington called the cops after the altercation. During his appearance on Fox Sports' Fight Week, Covington was shown Tuivasa's comments. 'Chaos' said it was not him but the hotel that called the cops:

"I didn't call the cops. I love how everybody lies about me because I am the bad guy. Everybody wants to make up these fake narratives and these lies in the media to put themselves over, to make themselves look like they are the good guys. So, I never called the cops on [Werdum]. We were in a hotel lobby. So, of course, the hotel called the cops on him. It was never me calling cops on him."

Watch the clip of Covington responding to Tuivasa's claims:

Back in 2017, Covington had explained his side of the story on The MMA Hour.

'Chaos' said he was in Australia alongside Jorge Masvidal to promote a UFC card. He was waiting for a taxi when he was blindsided and punched in the face by Werdum. Here's what Covington said:

"I am looking down on my Twitter and I am talking s*** to Tyron Woodley, 'Hey, Tyron stop being scared', and out of nowhere, boom, I get hit across the face. And I am like woo! What's going on? And I look up, and he's screaming at me."

Watch Colby Covington talk to Ariel Helwani about the incident in 2017:

He then added that Werdum and his coach Rafael Cordeiro were trying to attack him. The Brazilian fighter proceeded to throw a boomerang at him.

Colby Covington returns to action this weekend against Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington is set to return to the octagon this weekend as he fights Jorge Masvidal. Once good friends and training partners, their friendship has turned into a bitter rivalry in recent times. Fans are hyped up for the mega clash this weekend at UFC 272.

Apart from a chance to settle the rivalry, a win for either could get them back on track for another shot at welterweight gold. On the flip side, a loss could be detrimental to their chances.

Masvidal will bring a 35-15 overall MMA record to the main event on Saturday. Covington is the less experienced fighter, with a record of 16 wins and three losses.

