"He's a piece of s***, fake" - Alexander Volkanovski wants to see Colby Covington's "head punched in" by Jorge Masvidal

The much-awaited clash between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 is heating up even more. Alexander Volkanovski recently weighed in with his remarks on the former interim welterweight champion.

In an interview with Fox Sports’ Fight Week, the UFC featherweight champion, along with No.3-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, called out Covington, widely considered the promotion's most hated man. Alexander Volkanovski said:

"He's a piece of s***, fake. So, [I] can't wait to see him get his head punched in. If it happens (and) hopefully... hopefully it does, Masvidal puts a beating on him. But, we'll see what happens."

Catch what Volkanovski said about Covington:

Volkanovski also gave his take on the infamous incident at a Sydney hotel back in 2017. Covington was accused of calling the police after an altercation with fellow fighter Fabricio Werdum in which the Brazilian threw a boomerang at him.

Both Tuivasa and Volkanovski took exception with how Covington acted off camera and how he acts on it, suggesting a lot of his persona was an act. Tai Tuivasa called Covington a rat and stated that he's not a big fan of rats.

Alexander Volkanovski concluded by saying that he thought the clash was ill-suited for Masvidal but that he would still be rooting for 'Gamebred'.

Colby Covington reacts to Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkanovski's statements

During his appearance on Fight Week, Colby Covington was shown the video of the Aussie stars’ Volkanovski and Tuivasa talking about him. 'Chaos' wrote them off as “irrelevant”, despite Volkanovski being the reigning featherweight champion and Tuivasa an emerging contender for the heavyweight title:

“Two irrelevant fighters trying to go off one of the biggest names in the sport right now. Their fighting doesn’t get attention in the MMA world so of course they want to use my name to try and get some headlines."

Covington also defended the Sydney incident by stating that he did not call the cops. He said that as both he and Werdum were in the hotel lobby, the hotel called the cops.

Check out Covington's response:

