UFC fighter Dustin Poirier says he has no idea who Roman Reigns is

UFC fighting sensation Dustin Poirier has admitted he has no idea who Roman Reigns is. The former interim UFC lightweight champion recently told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he does not know about the reigning WWE Universal Champion.

The Diamond further clarified his comments by stating that he does not follow WWE. However, when asked about John Cena, Dustin Poirier mentioned that he is well aware of Reigns' upcoming SummerSlam opponent.

While speaking to Helwani, Dustin Poirier said the following, admitting he doesn't know who Reigns is and adding he is also guilty of not following WWE.

"No I do not. I don't, man, I don't. Guilty."

Helwani continued by mentioning that Reigns will be going up against Cena at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view. To which Dustin Poirier admitted that he knows who Cena is and has heard of his name.

"I know that name, I know that name."

Reigns will be defending the WWE Universal Championship against Cena in Las Vegas this weekend. The pair will collide in a huge singles match at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, in what could end up being one of the biggest showdowns of the year in the pro wrestling industry.

Dustin Poirier is currently one of UFC's top fighters

2021 has proven to be quite the year for Dustin Poirier. The former interim UFC lightweight champion started off the year with a victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 and at the recent UFC 264 pay-per-view, Poirier once again defeated the Irishman in their trilogy bout.

With two wins over McGregor, Dustin Poirier is now expected to fight for the UFC lightweight championship in the near future. The Diamond is expected to face Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title and it is only a matter of when the fight will officially be booked.

However, in recent weeks, Poirier has also tried to spark rumors of him possibly fighting Nate Diaz next.

