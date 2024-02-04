Hodinkee x Ben Clymer x G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 watch: Where to get, price, and more details explored

As the Hodinkee x Ben Clymer x G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 watch debuts, it denotes the third and last part of the collaborative series between Hodinkee and G-SHOCK. Ben Clymer of Hodinkee represents his innovation and excellence while G-SHOCK brings their dependable technology. This watch pays homage to the unique influence of Clymer on watchmaking technology as well as the enduring partnership between the two.

Ben Clymer started Hodinkee, a site that provides witty criticism on timepieces. Its prominence in the watch market has grown over the years. Not just any release—this collaboration with G-SHOCK was hand-picked by John Mayer.

This represents the path that Hodinkee took and the impact that Clymer had on the field of horology. With the watch bearing his name, Clymer and Hodinkee have achieved a significant milestone.

The Hodinkee x Ben Clymer x G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 watch was released for $185 and is available only at the Hodinkee Shop. A $5 contribution is made to the Horological Society of New York with every sale.

More help for the watchmaking community is coming from this program. Collectors and fans are going crazy about the watch since it just went on sale.

Hodinkee x Ben Clymer x G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 watch is available at Hodinkee Shop

Hodinkee x Ben Clymer x G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 watch (Image via Hodinkee)

This watch is a replica of the legendary G-SHOCK DW-5600 in appearance. A resin case in the distinctive gray color of Hodinkee is featured. The watch takes on a more contemporary style with this color choice.

The dial is complemented with an olive green keeper, and the strap is dark gray. The watch's look is elevated by this color combination.

The dial reads "NYC TYO ATL." in place of the traditional CASIO logo. The places that are important to Hodinkee and G-SHOCK are represented by these initials. TYO is a reference to G-SHOCK's Tokyo headquarters, while NYC and ATL are references to Hodinkee's offices.

This particular touch brings a sense of warmth and commemorates the worldwide influence of the partnership.

Special engravings are displayed on the caseback. "BEN CLYMER" and "HODINKEE" are shown prominently. The words "Esse Quam Videri" are also inscribed, which translate to "To be, rather than to seem" in Latin. It embodies the honesty and reliability that Hodinkee and Clymer represent.

The Hodinkee lineage

Hodinkee x Ben Clymer x G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 watch (Image via Hodinkee)

Hodinkee was once a blog that Ben Clymer founded. Popularity among watch aficionados skyrocketed on the site. Hodinkee has grown its product line throughout the years.

Podcasts, video content, and a storefront have recently been added. Investigating the science and art of watchmaking is central to the brand's mission.

The adventure of Ben Clymer

Hodinkee x Ben Clymer x G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 watch (Image via Hodinkee)

Ben Clymer's love for timepieces led him to establish Hodinkee. Thanks to his experience and meticulous nature, Hodinkee has become a household name.

Thanks to his insightful writings and unwavering commitment to the field of horology, Clymer has emerged as a major player in the field.

A tribute to G-SHOCK

Hodinkee x Ben Clymer x G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 watch (Image via Hodinkee)

With its long-lasting reputation for durable clocks, G-SHOCK has turned a reliable name. For every watch enthusiast, whenever it comes to cutting-edge watch technology and originality, the G-SHOCK holds great brand value.

One example of the efficacy of teamwork is the Hodinkee x Ben Clymer x G-SHOCK Ref. 5600 wristwatch. It is the result of merging G-SHOCK's technological expertise with Clymer's vision.

This clock serves a greater purpose. It represents the pioneers' unwavering commitment, groundbreaking ideas, and lasting impact. Collectors and watch aficionados will love this partnership.