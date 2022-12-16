Hallmark's upcoming Christmas movie, Holiday Heritage, will air on the channel on Friday, December 16, 2022. The movie focuses on a woman who, along with her ex-boyfriend, tries to get her family to enjoy the festive season of Christmas and forget the tragedies of their past. The official synopsis of the film, as per Crown Media Press, reads:

''Ella, with the help of Griffin her ex-boyfriend, encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late.''

The movie is directed by Alfons Adetuyi and written by Rhonda F. Baraka.

Holiday Heritage full cast list: Lyndie Greenwood and others to feature in upcoming Christmas film

1) Lyndie Greenwood as Ella Chapel

Lyndie Greenwood plays the lead role of Ella Chapel in Holiday Heritage. She looks charming and impressive in the film's sneak peek, which shows herself and her onscreen ex-boyfriend having an awkward interaction with her family. Fans can expect her to deliver a thoroughly entertaining performance in the movie.

Apart from Holiday Heritage, Lyndie Greenwood is best known for her appearances in various other shows and movies like Every Time a Bell Rings, The World Without You, Cut to the Chase, and The Expanse, to name a few.

2) Brooks Darnell as Griffin

Actor Brooks Darnell stars as Griffin in the new Hallmark Christmas film. Griffin is Ella's ex-boyfriend and plays a key role in the storyline. Darnell looks charming and funny in the movie's sneak peek and promises to deliver a compelling performance.

Brooks Darnell's other acting credits include Advice to Love By, Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve, A Christmas Miracle, and many more.

3) Jennifer De Lucia as Renee

Jennifer De Lucia dons the role of Renee in Holiday Heritage. More details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. As an actress, Jennifer De Lucia is known for her performances in Unlocking Christmas, If A Tree Falls, and Kill, to name a few.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the upcoming holiday movie also stars several others in important supporting roles, including:

Darlene Cooke as Tess

Jennie Esnard as Dorene

Jason Verma as Jonah

Ciara Rose Feeney as Maisey

Rothaford Gray as Grandpa Riley

Kym Livingstone as Ms. Willis

Charlotte Plummer as Marilyn Strand

Damien Broomes as Rodney

Stephanie Herrera as Jessica

Holly Robinson Peete as Micah Chapel

Hallmark dropped a sneak peek of the film on December 14, 2022, and it depicts a hilariously awkward interaction between the lead characters Griffin and Ella and Ella's family members. Griffin knocks on the door and suprises the family with Christmas gifts, but Ella's family members believe he's only coming to visit Ella.

Don't miss Holiday Heritage on the Hallmark Channel on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

