"Hollywood is such a petty place": Tom Cruise fans furious after Golden Globes snub

The Golden Globes have come under fire after fan-favorite actor Tom Cruise was excluded from the nominations for the award show's 80th edition in 2023. The Globes revealed their star-studded nomination list on December 12, 2022, but it seems the prestigious award ceremony did not end up in the good books of everyone around.

Given the huge fan following of Tom Cruise, who has previously been a Golden Glove favorite, having won it for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia, he has been entirely excluded from the list despite his performance in this year's box office sensation, Top Gun: Maverick. One fan summed up the emotion, saying:

"Not surprised the Golden Globes snubbed Tom Cruise. Of course they did after he returned their awards. Hollywood is such a petty place."

Michelle 🇨🇦🐼 @SnoopyPandaGirl Not surprised the Golden Globes snubbed Tom Cruise. Of course they did after he returned their awards. Hollywood is such a petty place. Not surprised the Golden Globes snubbed Tom Cruise. Of course they did after he returned their awards. Hollywood is such a petty place.

Another tweet aptly extended this:

"Also, most of these movie things are based on who they can get to their show and one thing I will give cruise is he isn't one to suck up, he won't go to that show and they know it."

Halediver @sekharraja13 @SnoopyPandaGirl Also, most of these movie things are based on who they can get to their show and one thing I will give cruise is he isn't one to suck up, he won't go to that show and they know it. @SnoopyPandaGirl Also, most of these movie things are based on who they can get to their show and one thing I will give cruise is he isn't one to suck up, he won't go to that show and they know it.

The emotion surrounding Tom Cruise's exclusion remains almost similar throughout the internet.

How are fans reacting to Tom Cruise's exclusion from the Golden Globes 2023 nominees?

To sum it up, the mood out there is straight-out angry. This is mainly because of Cruise's new fan-favorite film, Top Gun: Maverick, which many fans claim is his best work so far. While that may be debatable, it is certainly understandable why Cruise missing the nomination is creating such a huge uproar.

Social media sites have been tipping over with reactions over this decision, possibly making the Golden Globes question their decision.

KOWALICK @MattKowalick If you snub Tom Cruise, I snub you @goldenglobes If you snub Tom Cruise, I snub you @goldenglobes

jenny @clarkjoes No tom cruise for actor tho its not happening smh i wanted chaos #GoldenGlobes No tom cruise for actor tho its not happening smh i wanted chaos #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/srzfbW54Nh

hina @teukquila "tom cruise actually gave his golden globes back cuz of the controversy" "tom cruise actually gave his golden globes back cuz of the controversy"

As many of these tweets pointed out, a major controversy surrounding Tom Cruise's exclusion from the Golden Globes this year is his decision to return his awards after a controversy surrounding the show’s governing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, surfaced in 2021. The controversy came after the Los Angeles Times counted zero black journalists among its then 87-member committee, resulting in a large-scale controversy.

Netflix, Amazon Studios, and Mark Ruffalo were among those who called out the organization for the controversy. Following this, NBC did not televise the 2022 ceremony. Despite Crusie's snub earlier, his film, Top Gun: Maverick, still bagged a nomination for the 2023 Golden Globes.

d. @daphnaay top gun: maverick still getting golden globe noms after tom cruise returned his trophy LMFAOO top gun: maverick still getting golden globe noms after tom cruise returned his trophy LMFAOO 💀

Dani | The Fabelmans & Top Gun: Maverick promoter @emerituscruise Tom Cruise, three times Golden Globes returner 🥳



How awesome is that Tom Cruise, three times Golden Globes returner 🥳How awesome is that

A.J. Ilardi @ailardi8 Tom Cruise not being nominated for a Golden Globe is pretty sad Tom Cruise not being nominated for a Golden Globe is pretty sad

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association addressed the controversy and promised changes in its functioning in 2021. A statement from the organization read:

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," the network said in a statement....However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

However, film and TV fans will not be extremely pleased this time either. It remains to be seen how the Golden Globes will fare this time.

The Golden Globes will air on January 10, 2023, on NBC and Peacock at 8 pm EST. The live show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Poll : 0 votes