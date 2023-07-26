"Hope her middle initial is N": Barb Heimer leaves the internet in a frenzy amid movies' successes

Barbenheimer and Barb Heimer are taking over. The July 21, dual release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie is breaking the bank in theaters following a huge hype-based marketing campaign that ended up being a pop culture phenomenon.

The Barbenheimer-crazed netizens recently found a weird coincidence, a woman literally named Barb Heimer. The internet went wild over this discovery. The unsuspecting Barb Heimer's social media profile became viral overnight with multiple people sharing her account across platforms.

The woman became a sensation, whether she knows it or not. Netizens were stunned at the uncanny coincidence and prayed hard for her middle name to start with N, so she could be Barb N Heimer. One user said:

Not much is known not about the elusive Barb Heimer, apart from the details on her Facebook account and some unverified information provided by Twitter users. According to her Facebook, Barb is a Quincy, Illinois resident who hails from Hancock Minnesota, and is slated to have worked at Quincy Medical Group.

Underneath a Twitter post by @Smorgasboredom, which shared the profile of Barb Heimer, another Twitter user, @jeberhardt37 commented that she was friends with his parents and that her middle name was Ann. However, this is an unverified claim by a Twitter user.

Barb Heimer takes over the internet

Screenshots of Barb's Facebook account were shared across Twitter. "Huge weekend for her", joked Twitter user @Smorgasboredom, whose July 21, tweet regarding Barb amassed over 6.5 million views at the time of writing.

People were astonished at the existence of Barb and joked that it was going to be a huge weekend for her and that "this" was her time..

le veaus @sksanaaa @Smorgasboredom eyes popped out like cillian. blonde hair like a real barb. This really is her weekend

Brendan R. Quinn @Mighty_Quinner @Smorgasboredom PLEASE let her middle initial be N

C☆J (Tai) @Taiyo_Renai @Smorgasboredom God I hope her middle name starts with N

possum queen @possumqween 🏼 @Smorgasboredom Praying her middle name is Nicole

However, a few netizens were fascinated by the idea and did some astute research, coming to the astonishing conclusion that she was not alone. Not only were there other Barb Heimers, but there existed a plethora of people whose names were way too similar to the amalgamation of the two movies.

Barbenheimer continues to dominate Twitter feeds and Cinemas

Barbie and Oppenheimer are currently taking over theaters worldwide, with both movies receiving critical acclaim and audience appraisal. The hype was through the roof for the two films which shared the same release date, July 21.

The result of the shared release date and coinciding marketing was the creation of Barbenheimer, a simple combination of Barbie and Oppenheimer, two things seemingly from the opposite ends of the universe.

Memes flooded the Internet with users booking tickets for both movies on the same day. Users watched the Barbie movie with pink-clad clothes and a cheery personality while doing a complete 180 on the same day for Oppenheimer, or vice versa.

On release, both movies did not fail to disappoint, whether it be rave reviews or box office collections. Barbie currently boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% while Oppenheimer stands at 94%.

Barbie opened in theaters grossing an opening weekend total of $162 million in the United States alone, while the R-rated Oppenheimer shattered predictions and raked in over $82 million.