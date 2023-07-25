Who was Judge Tammy Stewart? Tributes pour in as Orleans Parish justice dies aged 53

Judge Tammy Stewart passed away due to some illness on July 24, 2023, at the age of 53. Her family confirmed the news and stated that Tammy had been hospitalized at the time of her death. Judge Stewart served as the senior judge on the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court bench.

The official Facebook page of Southern University at New Orleans paid tribute to Stewart and called her"a beacon of justice and a tireless advocate for the youth in New Orleans."

"From her time as a student on our campus to her distinguished tenure at the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, Judge Stewart embodied the spirit of service, integrity, and dedication," the Facebook page added.

It went on to say that Tammy was "more than an alumna" and that she was an example of the impact that SUNO graduates have on the community and beyond.

US representative Troy Carter also took to Facebook to write about Judge Tammy's death. He said that the latter served "fairness, integrity, and compassion" to New Orleans. Carter added that he shares his sincerest condolences to her family and that her life, legacy, and impact on the community will be remembered forever.

Tammy Stewart was previously a private attorney for the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office

Tammy Stewart finished her graduation from Southern University in New Orleans. Following that, she joined the Ohio State University where she acquired her law degree.

Stewart then worked as a private attorney at the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office. She was also a temporary juvenile court judge based on appointments made by the Louisiana Supreme Court. She was elected for the position of judge in April 2009 by the court officials to fill in for a vacancy. Stewart ran unopposed for a term of six years in 2020.

Co-executive director of the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights Aaron Clark-Rizzio issued a statement about her death as well. He said that Stewart "won over attorneys on both sides of the aisle." He described her as a "fair judge" and added that she had a lot of respect for all the attorneys despite having disagreements.

District Attorney Jason Williams described Tammy Stewart as a family member, a respected judge, and a true champion of justice. Adding that he had the opportunity to work with her, he said that she contributed to making New Orleans a better place.

Netizens pay tribute on social media

Tammy Stewart gained recognition over the years for being committed to being fair as a judge. When netizens found out about her death, they took to social media to express their grief. While some said that they were praying for her family, others said that she was a legacy who was "worthy of all honor."

Netizens pay tribute on social media (Image via Southern University at New Orleans/Facebook)

Mayor LaToya Cantrell paid tribute to Stewart in an official statement, saying that her death is a big loss for New Orleans. She added that the legacy that Judge Stewart has left behind is seen every day in the lives of the young people she "so positively impacted."

"Her dedication, professionalism and service to our city will always be remembered. May she rest in God's perfect peace," Mayor Cantress said.

Tammy Stewart's survivors include her 11-year-old son, her mother, sister, and two brothers.