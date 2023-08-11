"Horrific. Inexcusable. Disgusting": Kenosha police beating incident explained as wrongful arrest of Black man sparks outrage online

A video circulating online has sparked a wave of outrage amongst netizens as many were offended seeing Kenosha police officers reportedly beating and arresting the wrong person for a reported incident.

The video shows a man clutching his baby, while the police are seen forcefully apprehending him inside an Applebee's store. The incident supposedly took place on July 20, 2023, and the video was uploaded on the internet space soon after.

The whole situation kicked off when the Kenosha officers got a tip from witnesses of a reported incident, who described the suspects as two black men, a woman, and a child. This tip apparently left the police a bit puzzled. They went up to the man who could be seen in the vidoe and attempted to take him into custody.

But later, the Kenosha police came out with a statement, saying that the man in the video wasn't connected to the accident at all and wasn't a suspect. The Applebee employees recorded the video on their camera, and Jennifer Harris, who manages this particular outlet, explained that when the Kenosha police entered, they wasted no time in approaching the man and his family.

The officers asked them to move their car closer so they could confirm if it matched the suspects' description. Unfortunately, the man didn't appear inclined to work together with the police on the matter.

The employees later confirmed that the man was not leaving his baby, and police authorities had to free the child from his arms forcefully. Many employees also stated how they felt bad for the kid. Even though the man apparently had no connection to the hit-and-run incident, Kenosha police still filed charges against him. He's facing charges for disorderly conduct as well as for resisting and obstructing an officer.

As the video started circulating on social media, it ignited a wave of anger among users. Many felt that police officials were in the wrong for apprehending an innocent person. One social media user also wrote:

Social media users angered as police tried to arrest a black man wrongfully, as they were tipped about a hit-and-run suspect entering Applebees with a child. (Image via @masterpiececafe/X, formerly Twitter)

Social media users left outraged as the video of Kenosha police arresting the wrong man goes online: Reactions explored

Videos spread like wildfire on social media, and this aforementioned video, too, was not an exception. As it reached multiple platforms and was shared by multiple users like @AttorneyCrump, here is how netizens responded and commented:

Meanwhile, the actual individuals responsible for the hit-and-run were apprehended by the Kenosha police authorities later on. They managed to track down the suspects, who were taken into custody from a restroom in a nearby restaurant.