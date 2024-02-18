House of Ninjas: Full cast list explored

House of Ninjas, the latest Japanese series created by Dave Boyle for Netflix, made its global debut on February 15, 2024. The thrilling show is an exciting blend of martial arts, crime thrillers, and family dramas. It delves into the world of ninjas, depicting their legendary fighting abilities and enigmatic personalities on screen.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix, House of Ninjas reimagines these superior ancient warriors in a modern setting, suggesting the continued existence of ninjas as covert guardians of the world.

House of Ninjas currently streaming on Netflix (Image via IMDb)

The series follows the Tawara family, the last surviving clan of ninjas, who have long abandoned their ancient ways and integrated into society, leading seemingly ordinary lives. However, when a grave threat looms over the nation, the Tawaras are compelled to reemerge from the shadows and undertake clandestine missions to avert disaster, rediscovering their true purpose along the way.

From Kento Kaku to Aju Makita: Unveiling House of Ninjas star cast

Netflix has revealed an exciting cast for the series, featuring Kento Kaku, Yosuke Eguchi, Tae Kimura, Kengo Kora, Aju Makita, and Nobuko Miyamoto in lead roles. While some of them are making their debut on Netflix with this series, all are well-known figures in Japanese entertainment, with audiences likely recognizing them from their previous projects.

Kento Kaku

Kento Kaku (Image via Instagram/kento_kaku)

Kento Kaku, renowned for his versatile roles in feature films and TV shows, takes on the pivotal role of Haru Tawara in House of Ninjas.

Kaku is acclaimed for his performances in projects such as Clover, Burning Flower, From Today, It's My Turn!!, and Tokyo MER: Mobile Emergency Room.

Yosuke Eguchi

Yosuke Eguchi (Image via Instagram/yosuke_eguchi_official)

Yosuke Eguchi, a renowned Japanese actor and singer, is set to portray the character of Soichi Tawara in House of Ninjas. In his role, Eguchi is expected to skillfully execute covert missions, adding a palpable sense of suspense and tension to the series.

He is best known for his contributions to various projects, including Onyanko the Movie, Kiki Ippatu!, Shonan Bakusozoku: Bomber Bikers of Shonan, Hero Interview, The Haunted Samurai, Akira and Akira, and The Silent Service.

Tae Kimura

Tae Kimura (Image via Instagram/taekimura_official)

In the series, Tae Kimura embodies the character of Yoko. A celebrated Japanese actress, Kimura is recognized for her roles in Hana and Alice, All About My Dog, Zero Focus, Tokyo Island, Not Quite Dead Yet, and Prior Convictions.

Nobuko Miyamoto

In House of Ninjas, Nobuko Miyamoto takes on the role of Taki, the mysterious grandmother of the Tawara siblings. A veteran Japanese actress, Miyamoto is known for her performances in films such as A Taxing Woman and Tampopo.

Kengo Kora

Kengo Kora (Second left) (Image via Getty Images)

Kengo Kora plays a key role in the series, portraying Gaku, Haru's older brother.

He is a familiar face in Japanese cinema, known for his performances in films like Shoplifters and The Woodsman and the Rain.

Aju Makita

Aju Makita (Image via Instagram/makita_aju)

Aju Makita joins the cast of House of Ninjas as Nagi, the sister of Haru and Gaku.

She is a rising talent in Japanese entertainment, recognized for her roles in The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House and A Story of Yonosuke.

Additional cast members include:

Riho Yoshioka plays Karen Ito, a reporter with ties to the Tawara family's past.

plays Karen Ito, a reporter with ties to the Tawara family's past. Tomorowo Taguchi plays Jin Hamashima, a government official dealing with a national crisis.

plays Jin Hamashima, a government official dealing with a national crisis. Tokio Emoto plays Masamitsu Oki, a tech-savvy member of Hamashima's team.

plays Masamitsu Oki, a tech-savvy member of Hamashima's team. Pierre Taki plays Zensuke Omi, a detective investigating mysterious robberies.

plays Zensuke Omi, a detective investigating mysterious robberies. Kyusaku Shimada plays Kosaku Kuze, a cleaning crew leader involved in covering up the ninjas' activities.

plays Kosaku Kuze, a cleaning crew leader involved in covering up the ninjas' activities. Mariko Tsutsui plays Toko Mukai, a politician saved by the Tawara family.

plays Toko Mukai, a politician saved by the Tawara family. Tenta Banka plays Riku, the youngest Tawara sibling, unaware of their ninja heritage.

Exploring House of Ninjas' plot

House of Ninjas chronicles the journey of the Tawara family, the last remaining ninjas in Japan, as they navigate life in the shadows. Following a failed mission, they vow to lead ordinary lives and suppress their ninja abilities.

However, when a new threat emerges, they are forced to abandon their anonymity and protect Japan. Despite their attempts to blend in, their skills are hard to conceal. Upon discovering a deadly toxin plaguing their people, the Tawara family reunites to combat the threat, haunted by their past mission's failure. As they confront the challenge, they reconcile with their past and summon their courage to save humanity.

With its intriguing storyline, House of Ninjas promises to deliver a thrilling blend of action, mystery, drama, and family dynamics, reminiscent of Netflix's The Brothers Sun.

Creative minds behind House of Ninjas

Directed by versatile filmmaker Dave Boyle, known for his expertise in movies with Asian and Asian-American themes, House of Ninjas brings together a talented team of creators. Boyle has directed, written, edited, and acted in several acclaimed films, earning recognition at international film festivals.

The series is based on a story crafted by Kento Kaku, Yoshiaki Murao, and Takafumi Imai. The screenplay is penned by Boyle, Masahiro Yamaura, Kota Oura, and Kanna Kimura.

Dave Boyle (Image via X.com/@thedaveboyle)

In addition to his acting role and story contribution, Kento Kaku serves as an executive producer for the series alongside Yoshihiro Sato. Kanbe Akira is the producer, with TOHO Studio handling production for Netflix.

Viewers can stream House of Ninjas on Netflix, starting on Thursday, February 15.