Will there be The Brothers Sun season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

With the first season premiering on January 4, 2024, The Brothers Sun season 2 is not yet confirmed.

The newly arrived Netflix show on a Taiwanese gangster family has received positive reactions from fans and critics. It provides the possibility of a renewal considering the impressive cast is ready to return for the next season. The Brothers Sun is an action-comedy drama created by Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk who are also the co-producers.

The story follows Bruce Sun and his mother, Eileen Sun, who live away from their Taiwanese roots, as the original family is one of the most renowned gangsters in Taipei.

However, after the hardened criminal father is assassinated, the elder son decides to join his mother and younger brother in Los Angeles, California. While the true roots of his family dawn on Bruce, safety from gangster life still eludes the family.

The Brothers Sun season 2 has not yet been greenlit

A scene from the show presenting the two brothers (Image via IMDb and Netflix)

It's not a surprise that The Brothers Sun season 2 has not yet been confirmed since the show dropped on Netflix a few days ago on January 4, 2024.

Netflix uses various parameters to judge the success of its original content and may take longer than a regular TV brand to decide on a renewal.

As such the initial response for the show is encouraging. With Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh in the cast, it's likely to have a renewal of The Brothers Sun season 2. Moreover, the makers have hinted at Netflix’s Tudum about the same.

While director Kevin Tancharoen called the current season “the first step to a longer journey”, writer Byron Wu hoped for another season.

He wanted the Netflix numbers going. At Netflix’s Tudum, Wu along with Brad Falchuk said:

“The end of the season is a happy moment for the family, but when you are living as a gangster, you can never truly relax.”

Possible cast for The Brothers Sun season 2

Michelle Yeoh's presence can add star power to the cast (Image via IMDb and Netflix)

If Netflix returns with The Brothers Sun season 2, the main cast is expected to return to the show.

While Michelle Yeoh’s Mama Sun is at the centre of the storyline, both Justin Chien and Sam Lee are likely to return. However, it may be too early to predict the cast given Michelle Yeoh’s busy schedule.

The post-credits scene hints at Yuan, played by Zhang Wang, having a significant part in the following season, if any.

Considering the show is renewed for a following season, some other anticipated characters would be Johnny Kou’s Big Sun, Highdee Quan’s Alexis, Joon Lee TK, Madison Hu’s Grace, Alice Hewkin’s June and Detective Mark Rizal, played by Rodney To.

The Brothers Sun season 2: What is the likely plot?

The storyline of the first season ends on a happy note with Bruce continuing his studies while Mama Eileen, Charles and June return to Taiwan. Big Sun, the troublemaker, ends up in a hospital in a poor state.

However, the post-credits sequence teases trouble from Yuan, Big Sun’s righthand man. While there's no news about The Brothers Sun season 2, when it arrives, Yuan will play a vital role in it.

If Big Sun plans to avenge his defeat in season 1, Yuan is the man he's likely to mobilize.

Moreover, if Mama Sun takes up her throne in the gangster family, there may be both danger from enemies and strife within the family.

Charles will be expected to continue fighting his complicated family culture. Meanwhile, Bruce may turn into a surprising protégé at the criminal act.

Whether the Sun family stands up to individual and joint challenges remains to be seen, when The Brothers Sun season 2 is announced.

Meanwhile, stream The Brothers Sun on Netflix which dropped all eight episodes simultaneously.