How to watch The Brothers Sun at home? Details explored about Michelle Yeoh's drama 

The Brothers Sun was one of the most highly anticipated series to be premiered on Netflix in 2024. Get ready to explore the criminal underworld in Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu's forthcoming Netflix series, The Brothers Sun.

In the upcoming sleek Asian American crime drama The Brothers Sun, Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) plays the fierce Mama Sun in her first leading role since taking home the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The head of a formidable Taiwanese triad is slain at the beginning of the series, which forces Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Justin Chien) to take action. Charles is forced to negotiate a dangerous world of rival triads and a rising faction fighting for control to safeguard his mother, Eileen Sun (Michelle Yeoh), and his gullible younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li).

The eight-part series premiered on Netflix on January 4, 2024.

Where to stream The Brothers Sun online?

The Brothers Sun premiered on Netflix on January 4, 2024, and is currently streaming on the platform. The series premiered with all eight of its episodes released at the same time, making it perfect for a binge-watch this weekend.

Three different subscription options are available to new members of Netflix who haven't signed up yet. These consist of the $6.99/month Standard plan with advertisements, the $15.49/month ad-free Standard plan, and the $19.99/month Premium plan.

Every package has special features designed to financially and visually fit your needs. These features cover things like compatible devices, download options, and video quality, to name a few.

Plot of The Brothers Sun

An enigmatic assassin takes the life of a formidable Taiwanese triad leader, setting off an exciting family drama. The infamous hitman and oldest son, Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Chien), jumps directly into Los Angeles to protect his mother.

Eileen Sun (Yeoh) and her gullible younger brother, Bruce (Li), have been shielded from the family's secrets and will now have to face a reality they were unaware of.

While one of Taipei's most violent factions battles for dominance and another formidable group emerges, Charles, Bruce, and their mother need to heal from their breakup. Before a host of enemies can destroy them, they must navigate the difficulties of family and brotherhood and come to terms with the real significance of these ties.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"When the head of a Taiwanese triad is shot by an assassin, his eldest son, Charles `Chairleg' Sun, heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother and brother, who's been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now."

In a conversation with Netflix, the creator of the series, Brad Falchuk, had the following to say about the story:

"The series explores what it means to be a son, what it means to be a brother, and also what it means to try and keep a family together"

He further added:

"We do an extreme version of it because they’re a crime family and there are people shooting at them and trying to kill them. But the conflicts they’re having — the problems they’re having internally, the emotional problems — are very, very universal."

All eight episodes of The Brothers Sun are currently available for streaming on Netflix.