Houston Rodeo 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, and more 

The Houston Rodeo event has revealed its lineup and ticket details for the 2023 iteration. The event will begin on February 28 and run until March 19. It will feature artists across genres including County, EDM, Hip-Hop, Norteno, Pop, Rock, and Christian. Various artists will make their debut in 2023.

Houston Rodeo President Chris Boleman in a statement said:

"It’s a lot [of work] picking these artists. We take a lot of things into account. What’s going on in the industry. We know Houston is a diverse community, so we want to do some different things there, and you have to align it with the guys and gals when they’re on tour and when they’re not. There’s a lot of moving pieces to get us to this point."

Tickets for Houston Rodeo can be purchased via the event’s official website

Tickets for the Rodeo Houston event will be available from January 12 in two shifts at 10.00 am and 2.00 pm from their official website. Ticket prices for the event will begin at $25 along with a $4 convenience fee. Tickets purchased through Rodeo Houston’s website will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID Delivery.

Wave 1 of the tickets are being sold for events from February 28th till March 9, and wave 2 of the tickets will be sold for the shows from March 10 to March 19. The online waiting rooms will open at 9.30 am for wave 1 and 1.30 pm for wave 2.

Customers in the waiting room will be selected to enter the store to purchase tickets between 10.00 am and 2.00 pm PST. As per Fox26, a place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets.

Parker McCollum will kick off the Houston Rodeo event on February 28th

Various artists are returning to the Houston Rodeo for the second time. This includes Houston rapper Bun B.

Speaking about the lineup, Houston Rodeo President Chris Boleman said:

“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend, Bun B who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers. The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023, star lineup on Opening Day.”

Check out the full lineup of artists for Houston Rodeo below:

February 28, 2023 - Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital Bank - Parker McCollum

March 1, 2023 - Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal - Brooks & Dunn

March 2, 2023 - Lauren Daigle

March 3, 2023 - Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger - Bun B’s Southern Takeover

March 4, 2023 - Walker Hayes

March 5, 2023 - Zac Brown Band

March 6, 2023 - First Responders Day, presented by BP America - Jason Aldean

March 7, 2023 - New Kids on The Block

March 8, 2023 - Community Day, presented by TC Energy - Jon Pardi

March 9, 2023 - Ashley McBryde

March 10, 2023 - The Chainsmokers

March 11, 2023 - Turnpike Troubadours

March 12, 2023 - Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart - La Fiera de Ojinaga

March 13, 2023 - Cody Jinks

March 14, 2023 - Machine Gun Kelly

March 15, 2023 - Kenny Chesney

March 16, 2023 - Chris Stapleton

March 17, 2023 - Cody Johnson

March 18, 2023 - Brad Paisley

March 19, 2023 - Rodeo Houston Finals - Luke Bryan

Houston Rodeo’s website notes that the event promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public and supports Texas youth. It showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Rodeo began back in 1932 and has promised over $575 to the youth of Texas and education.

