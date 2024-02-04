How did Alexander the great die? Alexander: The Making of a God character’s fate explained 

Alexander: The Making of a God, which premiered on Netflix on January 31, 2024, has impressed fans with its layered narrative. The documentary series centers on the legendary ruler's personal life and his burning desire to conquer the world.

According to Netflix, its official synopsis reads

Expert interviews and gripping reenactments combine to reveal the extraordinary life of Alexander the Great and his burning desire to conquer the world.

Alexander the Great, one of history’s most successful military commanders, ascended to the throne of Macedon in 336 BC after his father Phillip II’s death. He then expanded his kingdom, hoping to eventually rule the world. However, Alexander the Great died of typhoid in Babylon at the age of 33 in 323 BC before he could fulfill this dream.

Alexander: The Making of a God: How did Alexander die?

Alexander: The Making of a God has brought the mystery surrounding Alexander the Great's death into the limelight. According to a report published by the University of Maryland Medical Center in 1998, he died of typhoid. Historical accounts mention that he experienced chills, sweats, fever, and exhaustion weeks before his death, which lends credibility to this theory.

However, there is also a possibility that he contracted malaria while inspecting the marshes. Author Andrew Chuggs stated that Alexander the Great ‘no longer had rest from the fever’ halfway through the disease. This suggests that the fever was initially intermittent, as is the case with malaria.

Similarly, epidemiologists John Marr and Charles Calisher proposed White Nile Fever as the cause of death. However, Thomas Mather stated that the virus usually infected only the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Another theory proposes poisoning as the cause of death. In Alexander the Great: The Death of a God, educationist Paul C Doherty said that Alexander’s illegitimate half-brother Ptolemy I Soter may have poisoned him with arsenic. However, toxicologist Dr. Leo Schep disregarded this theory and suggested that Alexander died after consuming wine made from the plant white hellebore.

Ancient Greek historian Diodorus mentions in his writings that Alexander became “stricken with pain after drinking a large bowl of wine”, which supports Schep’s version.

Meet the cast of Alexander: The Making of a God

Alexander: The Making of a God is headlined by Buck Braithwaite as Alexander and Mido Hamada in the role of Darius. Buck is best known for his work on Fair Play, Flowers in the Attic: Origin, and Masters of the Air, Beyond his work on TV, he has appeared in the short films Aping Edwin Porter and Tender Red.

Meanwhile, Mido rose to fame with his portrayal of Samir Mehran on 24. He consolidated his standing in the industry with his work on shows such as Homeland, Terra Nova, and The Foundation. His film credits include The Situation, Unknown, and American Sniper.

Joining them is Steven Hartley as General Memnon. The English actor has impressed fans with his work on shows such as Zorro, The Bill, Shadow and Bone, and Grace. His theater credits include Oliver!, Insignificance, and Dirty Dancing: The Musical.

The cast also includes Waleed Elgadi as Bessus, Alain Washnevsky as Mazaeus, and Kosha Engler as Olympias.

All six episodes of Alexander: The Making of a God were released on Netflix on January 31, 2024.