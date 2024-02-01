Alexander: The Making of a God review: Skip it or stream it?

Alexander: The Making of a God, the historical docuseries dropped on Netflix on January 31, 2024.

Although there are many documentaries and dramas on the legendary warrior, Netflix has presented a hybrid show that's partly documentary and partly drama. Also called docudrama, the concept adds authenticity from the opinions of experts while dramatizing parts of the story, making events easy to understand.

Alexander: The Making of a God is a six-part series that takes up a part of the life of the Macedonian ruler. As the name of the series suggests, it tells the story of the journey of the ruler from a fierce warrior to a forced king.

The series has Hugh Ballantyne as the director, while Buck Braithwaite portrays the titular character.

Alexander: The Making of a God review: Is it worth watching?

With an opening shot presenting a woman inside a temple declaring the coming of a war, Hugh Ballantyne catches the attention of viewers of the Netflix docudrama, Alexander: The Making of a God. The making of the “boy king” displays re-enactments with scripted dialogues alongside interviews with experts.

While the story starts with the historian Dr. Calliope Limneos-Papakosta working at an archeological location in Alexandria, the dramatic version of Alexander the Great in Illyria of 334 BC is seen on screen.

He's shown interacting with his closest associates, Ptolemy and Hephaestion. The series presents the school of thought that Alexander had a romantic alliance with Hephaestion.

The events of the time are dramatized to show the wedding of Alexander’s sister, which he comes to attend. His father, King Phillip, considers reconciliation and peace but is stabbed by a guard during the wedding reception.

Forced to become the ruler at such a young age, the Macedonian prince vows revenge, as he suspects Persians behind his father’s death. Meanwhile, General Attalus, already positioned at the borders of Persia, rethinks his loyalties after King Phillip’s death.

At the capital, newly crowned Alexander has to take care of many affairs, including his mother, Olympias, played by Kosha Engler, and the other wives of Phillip.

The dramatic representations have been balanced by the inputs from experts. The vast story of the Macedonian warrior and his times could be wrapped up through the contributions of historians. Netflix’s presentation has maintained calculated shots of both versions.

Pros and cons of streaming Alexander: The Making of a God

While Alexander: The Making of a God is worth streaming for various reasons, keeping a clear perspective of what the show can offer will help viewers.

On the positive side, director Hugh Ballantyne has done a good job at balancing the expert opinions with the scripted enactments. Actors Buck Braithwaite, playing Alexander; Will Stevens, playing Hephaestion; Mido Hamada, playing Darius of Persia; and James Oliver Wheatley, playing Attalus, have given convincing performances.

Considering the various shows, documentaries and movies on the legendary monarch have been done to death, Alexander: The Making of a God, though, presents a well-researched narrative while maintaining viewer interest.

On the downside, the interview-based series tend to lose the plot momentum. While the dialogues are suitable and the acting is good, the scenes, interspersed with interviews and talks, become disjointed. Moreover, viewers who do not have a good hold on history may feel lost in the extensive storyline of Alexander’s life.

Two examples of narrative problems are Hephaestion and Alexander’s relationship that get lost among other events, and the long gap between the threads of Attalus’s dilemma and his death.

Other things to keep in mind before watching the Netflix show would be that the series has some skin show and mature content.

Summing up on whether to stream or skip Alexander: The Making of a God

The Netflix docudrama is well-made, considering many series on the subject. Even the parts of the “boy King’s” life that are well-known, have been elevated with good direction and acting. The expert comments make many new revelations about the historical figure.

Moreover, it can be a pleasure to watch Professor Dr. Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones of Cardiff University talk about Alexander animatedly. The professor seems to love his subject, gets immersed in the area of discussion and smiles while speaking.

Streaming Alexander: The Making of a God is recommended not only for entertainment but also to know unexpected information about the Macedonian legend. All six episodes of Alexander: The Making of a God are available for streaming on Netflix.