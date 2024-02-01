Alexander: The Making of a God: Full Cast list

Alexander: The Making of a God made its debut on Ne­tflix on January 31, 2024, providing a thought-provoking examination into the existe­nce and times of Alexande­r the Great. This painstakingly crafted se­ries brings together an e­xceptional ensemble­ cast like Buck Braithwaite, Mido Hamada, and Agni Scott, who vividly convey to life­ the characters crucial to Alexande­r's narrative.

The account, arranged against the backdrop of antiquated domains, delves profoundly into the complex elements of intensity, yearning, and methodology that characterized Alexander's way from ruler to divine being. Throughout this series, viewers are taken on a journey into the past, and dramatic character portrayals by Will Stevens, Souad Faress, and others ensure that they are riveted.

The portrayal of Ptolemy and the characterization of Olympias by Dino Kelly and Kosha Engler, respectively, provide a profound depth and dimension to the plot that makes Alexander: The Making of a God an ideal watch on Netflix for those interested in history, politics, and the tales of legendary figures.

All primary cast of Alexander: The Making of a God

1) Buck Braithwaite as Alexander

Buck Braithwaite plays the role of Alexander the Great in the film Alexander: The Making of a God.

His portrayal of the Macedonian ruler is slated to plummet into the recesses of Alexander's personality, from his pee­rless martial tactics to the private disputes of directing an increasingly exte­nsive imperium. Bucks's preceding performances have comprised notable parts that illustrate his adaptability as a thespian.

He starred in the movie Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (2022) as Mal Foxworth, a character that allowed him to showcase his talent for portraying dimensional roles. Moreover, he was also involved in the series Masters of the Air (2024), which explores the experiences of bomber pilots during World War II.

2) Mido Hamada as King Darius

In Alexander: The Making of a God, actor Mido Hamada breathes life into the character of King Darius, who confronted Alexander the Great as the Persian opposition. Hamada's portrayal promises a multifaceted view of Darius.

With a prolific career spanning film, theater, and television, Hamada has portraye­d diverse roles that provide him with the richness needed for such a multilayered figure.

Throughout his career, Hamada has demonstrated remarkable versatility through a wide array of meaningful parts. He portrayed Ahmed Shah Massoud memorably in the television mini-series The Path to 9/11, gaining praise for his nuanced e­mbodiment of the character.

3) Dino Kelly as Ptolemy

Dino Kelly portrays Ptolemy, one of Alexander's most trusted generals and a childhood friend, in Kelly’s depiction in Alexander: The Making of a God. It is predicted that the new representation will reveal all military decisions tactfully and the loyalty between Ptolemy and Alexander.

Dino Kelly’s acting work, in which he has played a whole host of different roles that have made a huge impression on the viewer, puts him in good stead to take on this complex character. Kelly has gained recognition for his role in the critically acclaimed 2013 television series Peaky Blinders, in which he portrays Goliath, demonstrating his ability to bring depth to intense and dynamic characters.

4) Nada El Belkasmi as Barsine

In Alexander: The Making of a God, Nada El Belkasmi plays the role of Barsine, providing an interpretation anticipated to explore intricately the personal and political dynamics during Alexander's reign. El Belkasmi's caree­r in acting, characterized by a string of compelling performances, places her in a suitable position to impart profundity and subtlety to the character of Barsine.

El Belkasmi has also gained recognition for the role she had to play in the movie Afghan Dreamers, where she carried Sima on her shoulders, which is evident in her ability to bring out characters that are not easy. She also proved her adaptability and professionalism through her part in Queen Cleopatra (2023), where she played Octavia.

5) Alain Ali Washnevsky as Mazaeus

Alain Ali Washnevsky plays Mazaeus in Alexander: The Making of a God, a role meant to add nuance and intricacy to the se­ries' storytelling. With his extensive and varied experience as an actor, Washnevsky is ce­rtain to deliver a captivating performance as Mazaeus.

Washnevsky has a range of TV credits showcasing his talent in various dramatic series like Homeland, Scandal, The Rookie, Lucifer, 13 Reasons Why,1 NCIS, Seal Team, and Westworld.

6) Will Stevens as Hephaestion

In Alexande­r: The Making of a God, Will Stevens takes on the role of Hephaestion, a figure renowned for his intimate bond and faithfulness to Alexander the Great. Stevens' performance is anticipated to uncover the richness of their companionship and the pivotal role Hephaestion played in Alexander's life and military undertakings.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of a character in Games Night (2020), which played out as a complex tale in which Stevens appeared. His performances as Pvt. John Sealy in Silent Witness (1996) and Steve in Rhapsody (2017) highlight both his range and his ability to create a character that is rich in depth.

7) Agni Scott as Stateira

In Alexander: The Making of a God, Agni Scott assumes the role of Stateira, intending to deliver a performance that examines the intricacies of her character within the historical setting of Alexander's time. With a career marked by a string of compelling performances, Scott is well-situated to lend Stateira depth and subtlety.

Scott is appreciated for her performance of Camilla in Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016). Her roles in Persuasion (2022) as Mrs. Croft and in MI-5 (2002) as Ana Bakhshi show her prowess in other genres, as she can act different characters with remarkable skills.

8) Steven Hartley as General Memnon

In Alexander: The Making of a God, Steven Hartley vividly embodies the character of General Memnon. With his re­nowned stage presence across British television, movies, and radio, Hartley's substantial background guarantees a captivating e­mbodiment of General Me­mnon.

Hartley is widely known for his diverse roles, which indicate that he is capable of playing any role in movies. His most notable performances are from Brassic (2019–2023) as Russell Hardwick, Happy Valley (2014) as Marcus Gascoigne, and Ripper Street (2013), where he plays Det. Sgt. Maurice Linklater.

Additional Cast

Below are the recurring cast in Alexander: The Making of a God

James Oliver Wheatley as Attalus

Jadran Malkovich as General Pamenion

Waleed Elgadi as Bessus Christopher Sciueref as King Philip

Kosha Engler as Olympias

About Alexande­r: The Making of a God

Alexander: The Making of a God is a Netflix docudrama that explores the life and exploits of Alexander the Great, one of history’s most legendary figures. The series, filmed mostly in Morocco and striving for a cast of great actors, will take the viewer on a grandiose trip through the life of Alexander, from his early years at the Pella court to his suddenly finished ending in Babylon.

The series offers a beautifully complex portrait of Alexander’s personality, the underbelly of his great conquests and connections, and the legacy that turned him from a flesh-and-blood human to a mythical hero.

The story starts with the dramatic rivalry between Alexander and Darius III of Persia. Some of the major events in his life are described, such as his exile in Illyria, his brilliant battle tactics, his desire to rule, which led him to Egypt, and more.

The docudrama Alexander: The Making of a God attempts to create a comprehensive portrait of Alexander, contrasting his noble and brutal aspects and analyzing the consequences of his reign on the ancient world. In turn, it is an interesting depiction of a man who went from being a Macedonian prince to a ruler of great empires in only six years and whose presence in history is immutable.

Alexander: The Making of a God is currently streaming on the streaming giant Netflix.