Is Andrew dead in Fool Me Once? Explained

Fool Me Once premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2024, impressing fans and critics with its layered narrative. The thriller series centers on Maya, a widow who tries to investigate her husband Joe's murder only to spot him on the nanny cam.

According to Netflix, its official synopsis reads:

"When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past."

Based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name, the eight-episode show features several compelling subplots. One of them involves Andrew, Joe’s brother. The character had a dark past and died many years ago.

Fool Me Once was created by Danny Brocklehurst, best known for his work on Brasic and The Stranger. He’s also an executive producer on series with Harlan Coben, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Fee.

Fool Me Once: Is Andrew alive? Character’s fate explored

Fool Me Once, released on January 1, 2024, has created a buzz with its intriguing plot and impressive performances. The show follows Maya, a former army captain, trying to uncover the mystery surrounding her husband, Joe Burkett’s death.

Viewers soon learn that Claire, Maya’s sister, also died under mysterious circumstances. The rest of the narrative delves into Maya's checkered relationship with the Burkett family.

In the finale, Maya confronts the Burketts and reveals that she killed Joe to avenge her sister’s death. The audience then learns that Joe murdered Claire because she planned to expose his family's role in promoting unsafe medication.

Additionally, the narrative explores Joe and Andrew’s dark past. The brothers had once forced a colleague to drink himself to death during a hazing ritual. Following this, a guilt-ridden Andrew decided to tell the authorities about their wrongdoings. However, Joe pushed him into the water to protect himself and killed Tommy Dark, the yacht’s captain, to cover his trail.

Meanwhile, in the present, Maya’s in-laws ask her to cooperate with them but she refuses. Neil, the Burkett CEO, then intervenes and kills Maya. However, they soon realize that the damage is done as the entire confrontation was live-streamed on the nanny cam.

The show then skips 18 years ahead to focus on Lily, Maya’s daughter, who is unaware of her tragic past.

Meet the cast of Fool Me Once

The show is headlined by Michelle Keegan in the role of Maya and Dino Fetscher as Marty. Keegan is best known for her portrayal of Erin Croft in Brassic. Her TV credits also include Our Girl, Tina and Bobby, and Ten Pound Poms. Meanwhile, Fetscher rose to fame with his work on shows such as Cucumber, Humans, Paranoid, and Gentleman Jack.

They are joined by Richard Armitage as Joe. He is best known for his work as Thorin in the Hobbit film series. His film credits also include Captain America: The First Avenger, Frozen, and Space Sweepers. Beyond his film roles, he is known for his work on the TV shows Spooks and Chris Ryan’s Strike Back.

The cast also includes

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett

Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce

Emmett J Scanlan as Shane

Joe Armstrong as Alexander

Natalie Anderson as Claire

Meanwhile, the series holds an approval rating of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 12 reviews. The critics' consensus reads:

Fool Me Once's reliance on twists might be too much a turnoff for some to check it out twice, but game performances by Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley ensure that there'll be no shame for those who stick around.

Additionally, the show has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb based on 33,000 votes.

All eight episodes of Fool Me Once were released on Netflix on January 1, 2024.