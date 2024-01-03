Fool Me Once ending explained: Is Joe still alive?

Fool Me Once on Netflix is an intriguing show by Harlan Coben that draws fans into a maze of mystery and deception. With Michelle Keegan as the mysterious Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as the unlucky Joe, this series spins a complex story of family secrets, crime, and the search for truth.

As the credits roll, fans can't help but wonder what happened to the main characters and how their choices will affect the story. Now they can't wait to analyze the puzzling ending and uncover all the lingering mysteries that make Fool Me Once such a thrilling must-watch.

Though Joe is still dead at the end of this show, it promises to be a thrilling ride. This is the ideal show for those who enjoy suspense, intricate storytelling, and great performances.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

Is Joe really alive in Fool Me Once? Ending explained

As Fool Me Once goes on, fans find out that Joe is dead and that his death is connected to the dirt Claire Walker has on the Burkett family's dealings. In a wild turn of events, Joe manages to get rid of Claire by staging a botched robbery to cover up the truth.

However, Maya Stern, portrayed by Michelle Keegan, cleverly unravels the entire plot through meticulous planning. With a gut feeling that Joe had a hand in it, Maya orchestrates a confrontation in the park, exposing the true details of Claire's demise and Joe's act of betrayal.

The mysterious nanny cam video, which appears to show Joe being alive, turns out to be a fancy fake paid for by Judith Burkett. When Maya confronts the Burketts, a series of shocking revelations comes out, leading to Neil unexpectedly hurting Maya.

Will there be a Fool Me Once season 2?

As of January 2, 2024, it doesn't look like there will be a Fool Me Once season 2. This British show on Netflix, based on Harlan Coben's book from 2016, was meant to be a one-season thing.

The ending wraps up everything with the main character dying and ties all the storylines together so there's not much chance for a sequel. Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett and Adeel Akhtar as Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce give amazing performances.

Even though Harlan Coben fans might be bummed, the show's format, with its neatly wrapped-up story, fits perfectly making it a limited series. Netflix has been working with Coben since 2018, and this show is a prime example of their captivating one-season story.

What is wrong with the detective in Fool Me Once?

Adeel Akhtar plays the detective on the show (Image via IMDb)

In Fool Me Once, Detective Sami Kierce, played by the talented Adeel Akhtar, is dealing with a major issue connected to the sketchy pharmaceutical business of Lambur Pharma, which is a branch of Burkett Global.

Kierce ends up being used by Burkett Global as part of their corporate scheme after taking dangerous medicines from this dubious source. These drugs cause him to experience hallucinations and severe memory loss.

Even though the series is over and it takes place 18 years after Maya's death, Detective Kierce somehow manages to survive and sees his son grow up. This unexpected twist makes his character even more interesting, showing how corporate power can have long-lasting effects.

Check out Fool Me Once on Netflix, where the truth is hard to come by.