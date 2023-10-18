Gen V: Why did Cate wipe everyone's memories? Exploring the reason behind her unexpected betrayal

In Episode 5 of Gen V, a startling revelation comes to light. Cate, who had been posing as their friend and even dating Andre, works for Vought. She has been erasing their memories to prevent them from discovering too much.

In the previous episode, a clever time manipulation led to many theories and an exceptionally disconcerting twist. After awakening from a chaotic house party, Marie and Jordan are devoid of recollection of their intimate encounter. Upon reuniting with Andre, Cate, and Emma, all nursing hangovers, they collectively realize that the previous night's events are a blank slate.

When Asa Germann, as Sam, encounters Emma and Marie, both of whom exhibit no recognition of him, they embark on an investigative journey. This leads to a reunion between Sam and Emma and a harsh revelation that Cate Dunlap is the true architect behind their memory loss.

Lost memories and lies: Exploring Cate Dunlap's hidden past in Gen V

Cate possesses a unique ability to influence people's thoughts through physical contact, essentially erasing their memories and, in a sense, betraying their trust. She is the one who just wiped off everyone's memories in Gen V.

From her earliest days at Godolkin, Cate has served Vought under the guidance of Dean Shetty, a fellow superhuman with telepathic powers. Her mission was to infiltrate the group and discreetly oversee their actions. Cate genuinely believes that she's safeguarding her friends from the perils associated with Godolkin and Vought.

In her mind, wiping their memories is an act of protection and ensuring their happiness.

Nonetheless, Dean Shetty may manipulate Cate, leveraging hidden motives to exploit the young supes for her gains. She could have influenced Cate's emotions and loyalties, persuading her that her actions were justifiable. There might also be a connection between Dean Shetty and Cate's tragic past, hinting at a family loss caused by superhumans.

Episode 4 of Gen V concluded with a perplexing twist, leaving viewers on a precipice. In one moment, the Godolkin students were intervening to prevent Sam from harming Dr. Cardosa, and in the next, Marie and Jordan awoke in a surprising situation. Meanwhile, the teaser for episode 5 of Gen V implied that Rufus was behind the memory wipe, seemingly in alliance with Dean Shetty.

However, it was eventually unveiled as a ploy orchestrated by the show's creators, as Cate worked for Dean Shetty. Cate harnessed her abilities to erase the memories of Marie, Emma, Andre, and Jordan concerning Sam, serving as an informant for Dean Shetty to monitor high-ranking students like Golden Boy and Andre.

This also explains her attempt to thwart Andre's pursuit of Sam in episode 3.

As episode 5 neared its conclusion, Emma contacted Marie to unveil the truth. Cate had caused memory gaps in everyone, including making Luke forget his brother. She deeply regretted her actions and decided to restore Andre's memory.

The sinister connections of Gen V: Vought, Shetty, and the Monster Club revealed

Cate is yet another victim of Vought and Shetty's manipulative tactics. (Image via Prime Video)

In Godolkin University, manipulation and deceit are standard practices, as Dean Shetty, as she did with Marie, has been controlling Cate for years. During an intimate conversation, it's revealed that Shetty tasked Cate with erasing the kids' memories, and this wasn't the first time. Cate had routinely wiped Luke's memory to prevent him from recalling his brother.

Cate is yet another victim of Vought and Shetty's manipulative tactics, and her decision to repeatedly mind-wipe Marie after discovering the school's implanted trackers is a choice that will be challenging to rectify.

Her revelation clarifies several plot inconsistencies in Gen V and offers insights into her friendships with the group. It explains her reservations about Marie's unique blood power and her eagerness to join the Monster Club and get close to Rufus, who also has ties to Vought.

More to come in episode 6 of Gen V, set to hit the screen on 20 October 2023.