Is Masters of the Air connected to the Band of Brothers? Explained

Masters of the Air is a war drama TV series that premiered on Apple TV+ on January 26, 2024, brought to life by the renowned pair Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, who were the masterminds behind 2001’s Band of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific.

Created by John Shiban and John Orloff and based on Donald L. Miller's book, it follows the 100th Bomb Group, a B-17 Flying Fortress unit in the Eighth Air Force during World War II, gathering first-hand accounts for a detailed depiction.

2024's Masters of the Air and 2001’s Band of Brothers based on World War II (Image via IMDb)

It is a war drama with a historical backdrop, and its timelines coincide with 2001’s Band of Brothers, offering a comprehensive view of World War II from different perspectives.

The group, known as the "Bloody Hundredth" for their heavy combat losses, is featured in the series.

Masters of the Air, the first TV series produced by Apple Studios in collaboration with Playtone and Amblin Television, explores the same time period and locations of World War II.

How is Masters of the Air related to Band of Brothers?

Every series examines World War II from the viewpoint of various American military units. While The Pacific tracks the Marine Corps during the Pacific War, Band of Brothers centers on the Easy Company parachute infantry regiment in the European theater. The story of the 100th Bomb Group's bombing raids over Germany and other regions is told in Masters of the Air, which takes to the skies.

Actors of the series portraying 100th Bomb Group (Image via IMDb)

The regiments in both series did cross paths, though it is unclear if Masters of the Air and Band of Brothers will be directly related. As shown in the second episode of Band of Brothers, the 100th Bomb Group conducted missions in 1944 to support the invasion of Normandy. They also carried out raids throughout Nazi-occupied Europe, which probably had an impact on Easy Company's operations.

As the series premieres on January 26, 2024, it remains to be seen if the show will include direct references to Band of Brothers.

Masters Of The Air overlaps with Band Of Brothers' 1943 timeline

Easy Company from Band of Brothers and the 100th Bombardment Group in Masters of the Air were both stationed in England around the same time during World War II.

Sharing a timeline and events the series centers on the 100th Bomb Group, part of the Eighth Air Force during World War II, nicknamed the "Bloody Hundredth" due to heavy combat losses.

Band of Brothers first episode highlighted Easy Company's training in Georgia and later in England, where they stayed until D-Day in June 1944. In parallel, the 100th Bombardment Group underwent extensive training in the United States before gathering at RAF Thorpe Abbotts in England in May 1943.

They remained stationed on the eastern coast of England throughout the war. Therefore, from the end of 1943 to the beginning of 1944, both Easy Company and the 100th Bombardment Group were based in England, approximately 175 miles apart.

Although it's not confirmed, it appears that the series will share significant moments in the World War II timeline with Band of Brothers, as the timeline is similar.

Masters of the Air promises to take viewers on an engaging journey through World War II's aerial battles, connecting them to the past. The series premiered on January 26, 2024, on Apple TV+ and it is an eagerly awaited addition to the captivating war drama genre.

Viewers can catch the first two episodes of the show on Apple TV+ starting January 26, 2024. Subsequently, the remaining seven episodes will be released weekly.

