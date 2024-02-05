How is Argylle connected to Kingsman? Exploring the connection 

Argylle, which premiered in theaters in the US on February 2, 2024, has received negative reviews from fans and critics because of its underwhelming screenplay. The spy action comedy centers on the events that transpire when an author realizes that her spy novel mirrors real-life events.

According to IMDb, the film's official synopsis reads:

"A reclusive author who writes espionage novels about a secret agent and a global spy syndicate realizes the plot of the new book she's writing starts to mirror real-world events, in real time."

The film is set in the same universe as The Kingsman franchise. The makers established this connection through a mid-credits scene, set in a bar named The King’s Man.

Argylle is directed by Matthew Vaughn. He is also a producer on the film with Adam Bohling, David Reid, and Jason Fuchs.

Is Argylle connected to the Kingsman franchise? Plot explored

Argylle revolves around Ely Conway, an author specializing in spy novels. Her work features a fictional secret agent, Aubrey Argylle, as the protagonist.

Ely's peaceful life is interrupted when she learns that her books mirror the actions of a sinister organization called The Division. She then embarks on a mission with Aidan, an actual spy, to locate the ‘Master key’ mentioned in her novels.

He eventually introduces Elly to former CIA deputy director Aflred Solomon, who tells her that she is a spy with a dark past. Aiden and Ely then embark on a dangerous mission to Saudi Arabia to find the master key. They prevail after a series of betrayals and twists.

Following this, the protagonist returns to being a novelist and releases her last novel. However, she receives a shock when the real Aubrey Argylle comes to meet her.

The mid-credits flashback scene adds more intrigue to the plot as it features a young Aubrey entering the King’s Man bar to collect a gun and its silencer. This bar is similar to the one Eggsy frequented in Kingsman: The Secret Sevice.

Similarly, the post-credits scene suggests that the prequel will delve into Aubrey’s rise as a secret agent and further strengthen the connection between this franchise and the Kingsman trilogy.

Meet the cast of Argylle

The film is headlined by Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway and Sam Rockwell in the role of Aidan. Bryce is best known for her portrayal of Ceila in the 2006 romantic drama, As You Like It. She has also appeared in films such as Lady in the Water, Spider-Man 3, and Terminator Salvation.

Meanwhile, Sam Rockwell impressed fans and critics with his Oscar-winning portrayal of a racist cop in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing. He also delivered memorable performances in films such as The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Iron Man 2 and The F Word. Beyond his work in films, he is known for his work on the TV series, Vice, and David Mamet’s broadway production, American Buffalo.

Joining them are Bryan Cranston as Ritter and Henry Cavil as Argylle. Cranston consolidated his standing in the industry with his work in Breaking Bad. He has appeared on shows such as Malcolm in the Middle, Sneaky Pete, and Your Honor.

Meanwhile, Cavill rose to fame when he played Superman in Man of Steel. He reprised his role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Black Adam, and The Flash. He has also appeared in films such as Enola Holmes, Night Hunter and Mission Impossible: Fallout.

The cast also includes Dua Lipa as LaGrange, Samuel L Jackson as Alfred Solomon, John Cena as Wyatt, Sofia Boutella as Saba, and Ariana DeBose as Kiera.

Is Argylle worth a watch?

The film has failed to impress critics. It holds an approval rating of 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 212 reviews. The critics' consensus seems to be that Argylle fizzles out because of its lengthy runtime and complicated plot.

The film holds a score of 36 on Metacritic based on 52 reviews, which indicates a ‘generally unfavorable’ response. Additionally, it has a rating of 6 on IMDb based on 82,000 votes.

Argyle is currently playing in theaters in the US.