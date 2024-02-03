Who is agent Argylle? Henry Cavill's character connection to Kingsman explored

In the ever-expanding world of espionage thrillers, Agent Argylle emerges as a captivating character, drawing both readers and movie enthusiasts into a web of mystery and excitement. The 2024 movie is based on a newly published novel of the same name by Elly Conway, a writer who doesn't seem to have much of a presence on the internet.

Many people think Conway is a pen name, but the author's identity has remained a mystery since the movie's announcement. The mystery novelist is portrayed by Bryce Dallas Howard in the movie, with Henry Cavill stepping into the shoes of this international man of mystery.

The movie, which premiered on February 2, 2024, also reveals intriguing details about Argylle's connections to another renowned spy universe, with promises of a cinematic crossover that have got fans fired up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Argylle.

Argylle and the Kingsman franchise

Matthew Vaughn, the visionary director behind Argylle, recently unveiled a thrilling revelation for spy movie aficionados—Argylle and the Kingsman franchise share a universe.

During the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Vaughn expressed his enthusiasm for launching new intellectual property, likening his approach to what Marvel achieved with superheroes. Vaughn shared his vision for the spy genre, stating:

“I just like the challenge of launching new intellectual property (IP). I think it’s harder, but it’s more fun. Argylle, as I said, we’ve got the book coming out…and we have an Argylle 2 planned."

"So, there is a universe. What we’re trying to do…[What] Marvel [is to] superheroes, we want to be to spies. We’ve got the Kingsman on the right. Argylle is on the left. We’ve got an idea for something in the middle, as well. We’ve got these competing franchises in a galaxy that one day might meet.” He continued.

The mid-credits scene unveiled the exciting crossover with the Kingsman franchise, featuring a young Aubrey Argylle entering a bar named The King's Man. However, the bar depicted in Argylle differs from the one frequently visited by Eggsy (Taron Egerton) in Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Additionally, the post-credits scene sets the stage for a prequel centered on a young Aubrey Argylle, promising to delve deeper into his origins and potentially unveil more about the shared universe of the Argylle and Kingsman franchises.

Plot overview

The narrative centers on Elly Conway, a reclusive spy novelist whose fictional spy, Aubrey Argylle (Henry Cavill), unexpectedly mirrors real-world events. Elly, joined by an actual spy named Aidan, discovers that her novels predict the actions of a nefarious organization called the Division.

Elly (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Aidan embark on a quest in London to unveil a ‘Master key’ mentioned in Elly's novels, suspecting it could expose the Division. The duo faces betrayal and danger, with Elly's suppressed memories revealing that she is Rachel Kylle, manipulated by the Division. Her latest novel inadvertently exposes the master key's location, escalating the threat.

The storyline unfolds as Aidan (Sam Rockwell) and Rachel travel to Arabia, aiming to retrieve the master key while being pursued by the division. Revelations about Rachel's past loyalty and betrayal led to intense confrontations. The climax sees Rachel returning to her novelist identity, publishing her last novel, only to be surprised by the appearance of the real Aubrey Argylle.

About the movie

The 2024 spy action comedy is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn and boasts a stellar cast featuring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa, and John Cena.

Penned by Jason Fuchs, the film premiered at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on January 24, 2024, and a prequel, Argylle: The First Book, is already in development.