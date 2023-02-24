How to avail of Applebee’s Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp and Steak Deal? Details explored

This winter, stay warm with a popular Applebee's offer: add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp and Steak Deal for $1 with any steak entree! Whether ordering Dine In, To Go, or Delivery, guests can capitalize on these discounts to sate their appetites.

Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, said in a press statement:

“You can’t go wrong with our fan-favorite Double Crunch Shrimp deal. All of our mouthwatering steaks pair perfectly with our Double Crunch Shrimp – and for an unbeatable $1 deal you can enjoy a dozen delicious shrimp! Make your way to your local Applebee’s - or order online - before it’s too late!”

Check out below how you can avail of Applebee’s Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp and Steak Deal with added ingredients

Taking advantage of this offer is quite simple. Get one of the brand's most delicious steaks, such as an eight- or six-ounce Top Sirloin, a Bourbon Street Steak, or a Shrimp N' Parmesan Sirloin. Then, for an additional dollar, just add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimps.

The Double Crunch Shrimp meal comprises crispy battered shrimp perfectly cooked to a golden brown and served with cocktail sauce on the side for dipping.

The Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp and Steak Deal is accessible for a brief period at selected Applebee's restaurants across the country. However, customers must be aware that each order of a steak entrée is only eligible for one add-on order of Double Crunch Shrimp for $1.

In brief about Applebee's

Being one of the biggest casual dining brands in the world, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar acts as America’s kitchen table by providing patrons with a fun eating experience that blends basic, delectable American cuisine with traditional cocktails and regional brews.

Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood is a comfortable and affordable vacation for family and friends at Applebee's, whether it's in a dining room or the convenience of a living room. Owners and operators of these restaurants are committed to more than just providing excellent meals.

Much to patrons' delight, they also want to improve our neighborhoods. The company is constantly doing Good in the Neighborhood by organizing fundraisers and raising money for nearby charities.

As of September 30, 2022, there were 1,670 Applebee's locations operating under the franchise in the United States, two U.S. territories, and 11 foreign countries. This statistic does not include two domestic ghost kitchens (small facilities without a storefront that are used to fill orders from off-site) and 11 overseas joints.

