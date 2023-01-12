How to avail free guacamole at Chipotle? Details explored

Chipotle is entering 2023 with various methods to help its customers get their favorite sides and meals.

Called the "Freepotle," Chipotle's new rewards program is all about freebies. The brand has introduced a Snapchat challenge that gives free guacamole along with the chance to earn free chips, a side of queso Blanco, and other items.

Chipotle's Snapchat challenge will commence on Friday

It will be the first time that the fast-food chain has initiated a Snapchat challenge to encourage the fitness and well-being of its customers. This is done to ensure that the consumers forego their sedentary lifestyle in favor of getting some physical activity and achieving calmness of mind through Chipotle-inspired exercise and meditation prompts.

The wellness-themed AR lens will be available to Snapchat users starting on January 13 (also referred to as "quitter's day"). Those who finish the challenge will receive a free serving of guacamole with their subsequent Chipotle order.

Users will be prompted to exercise and meditate once they have access to the AR lens through their Snapchat accounts. If completed correctly, the customer will receive a free coupon for a free small side or topping of guacamole.

Participants will receive 10,000 free guacamole promotions from Chipotle per day through January 23.

Additionally, the brand also disclosed that it has introduced seven new Lifestyle Bowls that would promote improved lifestyle habits in addition to healthier eating habits, a culture inspired by Millennials and Gen Z. Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle, said in a statement:

"We created seven new Lifestyle Bowls that embrace Gen Z and Millennials' modern interpretation of wellbeing."

He further stated that by adding a gaming element to the process and providing wholesome, balanced meals that can make fans feel good about eating, Chipotle is making it entertaining to stick to everyone's new year's resolutions.

Here's a rundown of seven new Lifestyle Bowl meals:

Balanced Macros Bowl: Light white rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, guac, extra romaine lettuce (61g carbs, 45g protein, 33g fat)

Light white rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, guac, extra romaine lettuce (61g carbs, 45g protein, 33g fat) Veggie Full Bowl: White rice, black beans, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac

White rice, black beans, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac Plant-Powered Bowl: Supergreens lettuce blend, white rice, sofritas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac

Supergreens lettuce blend, white rice, sofritas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac Go Half Veggie Bowl: 1/2 chicken, 1/2 sofritas, super greens lettuce blend, white rice, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream

1/2 chicken, 1/2 sofritas, super greens lettuce blend, white rice, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream Wholesome Bowl: Supergreens lettuce blend, chicken, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, guac

Supergreens lettuce blend, chicken, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, guac High Protein Bowl: White rice, black beans, double chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese, romaine lettuce

White rice, black beans, double chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese, romaine lettuce Grain Freedom Bowl: Supergreens lettuce blend, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, tomato salsa, sour cream, cheese

Two additional methods to make the customer win Free Chipotle for a year

There are two different ways to win the prize if a customer is only signing up for the opportunity to win free Chipotle for a year. Here's what they can do to win:

Freepotle Sweepstakes: Chipotle Rewards members who make a $5 minimum purchase in-store and scan their Chipotle Rewards member ID at the register or who make a $5 minimum purchase on the Chipotle app or website from January 9 through January 15 at 11:59 pm PT will automatically be eligible to win this challenge. Freepotle Prize Wheel: With the Freepotle Prize Wheel on TikTok and Instagram, Chipotle is also rewarding two lucky fans with a year's worth of free food. One can participate in the contest from January 9 to January 13 by watching an Instagram Live or TikTok Live from the relevant accounts of the company and leaving a "Freepotle" comment. The host will then choose a few random respondents and let them spin the prize wheel. A customer will get the freebie if the wheel stops on "free Chipotle for a year."

