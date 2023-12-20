How is Barack Obama involved in Netflix's Leave the World Behind? Explained

Leave the World Behind, the 2020 novel by Rumaan Alam, has now been adapted into an eponymous movie, starring Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts, and Mahershala Ali, produced by the Obamas' executive production company, Higher Ground Productions, and directed by Sam Esmail.

Obama's inclusion in the film has generated debate because of a scene that allegedly portrays White people negatively, sparking conversations about the limitations of narrative in the current socio-political climate as well as any racial undertones.

About Barack Obama's production company that produced Leave the World Behind

The American production company Higher Ground Productions was established in 2018 by former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The Obamas established Higher Ground Productions in May 2018 when they inked a multi-year agreement with Netflix to produce both scripted and unscripted motion pictures and television shows.

The company's mission is to elevate underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry. On June 6, 2019, Spotify and Higher Ground also announced a collaboration to create podcasts that are only available on Spotify. The Michelle Obama Podcast, the partnership's first podcast, debuted on July 29, 2020.

American Factory, the company's debut film, came out in 2019. Fatherhood, Worth, and Rustin premiered on June 18, 2021, September 3, 2021, and November 3, 2023, respectively.

Becoming, a documentary that followed Michelle Obama while she promoted her memoir of the same name, was also made available on Netflix.

Why did Barack Obama face backlash for Leave the World Behind?

Obama's reported contributions in the film provides a unique viewpoint, but it hasn't come without criticism. One scene in the movie has dialogue that some people feel allegedly demonizes White people. This has caused controversy. The decision to include such content has sparked conversations about racial undertones and the limitations of storytelling in the current socio-political context.

Some critics have taken particular issue with a single statement made by Ruth Scott (Myha'la Herrold) to her father George Scott (Mahershala Ali) during the film's 2 hours and 21-minute runtime. The film, which centres on an unexplained disaster that strikes New York City, sees Ruth tell her father:

“If the world falls apart, trust should not be doled out easily, especially to white people.”

Leave the World Behind movie poster (Image via IMDb)

The writer and director Sam Esmail said in an interview with Vanity Fair:

"In the original drafts of the script, I definitely pushed things a lot farther than they were in the film, and President Obama, having the experience he does have, was able to ground me a little bit on how things might unfold in reality."

What was the purpose of the Leave the World Behind movie?

Sam Esmail, who worked on Mr Robot, starring Rami Malek, provided context for Barack Obama's contributions to Leave the World Behind in a perceptive interview with Vanity Fair. As per him, rewriting the script was made possible largely by President Obama's insightful criticism based on his vast background.

In his account of Obama's helpful critiques and notes, Esmail highlighted the former president's dual persona as an accomplished leader and a sincere film buff.

"He had a lot of notes about the characters and the empathy we would have for them. He was giving notes as a fan of the book, and he wanted to see a really good film," Esmail said.

All things considered, Leave the World Behind is more than just an exciting movie - it is also a forum for conversations about racial dynamics, trust, and society.