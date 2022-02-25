How did Bill Paxton die? Actor's family set to receive $1M in wrongful death suit's settlement

As per a recent legal document filing, Twister star Bill Paxton's family is set to receive $1 million in settlement compensation from an anesthesiologist medical group. The late actor's family reportedly submitted legal documents to the Los Angeles Superior Court against the anesthesiologists involved in Paxton's surgery, prior to his death in 2017.

The suit also alleged that lead surgeon Dr. Ali Khoynezhad knowingly performed the surgery under a risky and unconventional approach. The surgical operations caused Paxton to bleed excessively and develop a cardiogenic shock following complications with an aortic artery.

In 2018, Paxton's widow Louise Paxton, and their children, James and Lydia, first filed for the lawsuit. The lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Dr. Ali Khoynezhad will begin a scheduled trial on September 12.

As per Deadline, the $1 million partial settlement that involved the anesthesiologist on Paxton's surgery, Dr. Moody Makar, will be dismissed from the suit without any payment from his side. Reportedly, the General Anesthesia group has denied liability, but will disburse compensation that will help hold back Dr. Makar from "an expensive and time-consuming litigation."

Bill Paxton's cause of death explored

On February 25, 2017, Paxton passed away from a stroke at the age of 61, leaving behind his wife and two children. Around a week before his death, the late actor reportedly underwent cardiac surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm.

As per Bill Paxton's family's claims, the surgeon Dr. Ali Khoynezhad lacked experience and did not clearly explain the procedure prior to moving forward with the surgery. According to Deadline, the suit revealed that some Cedars-Sinai Medical Center staff expressed Khoynezhad's practice as "cowboy medicine."

However, the anesthesia group denied all allegations about the group's direct involvement in Paxton's death. As per Deadline's report, the lawsuit reportedly states that Khoynezhad took several cases to increase the surgery count.

Furthermore, Bill Paxton's family also alleged that Cedars-Sinai Medical Center tried to cover up his death due to potential negligence of the hospital's employees by not performing the autopsy. They also claimed that the medical center's authority and Khoynezhad lied to the memorial service that was hired for the cremation.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, when the Forest Lawn Memorial Park enquired about the lack of autopsy, Khoynezhad allegedly told them that the family had "originally planned autopsy but changed their mind."

