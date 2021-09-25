What is Helen Hunt's net worth? Actress sues limo company over 2019 accident for wage losses and injuries

On September 24, TMZ reported that Helen Hunt sued a car and limo-rental service for injuring her. According to the report, the actress allegedly suffered wage losses, hearing loss, emotional distress, and pain, among other damages.

Helen Hunt was involved in a crash with a BLS-operated car rental service on October 16, 2019, when the SUV flipped in a collision with an intersection and another car. The accident caused the Oscar winner to be admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, California.

Hunt was reportedly in the backseat of the SUV when a car hit the vehicle and caused her to sustain multiple injuries.

What is Helen Hunt's net worth?

According to multiple sources, including CelebrityNetWorth.com, the star is worth an estimated $75 million. The Mad About You actor has reportedly netted a highest of around $1 million per episode.

This show has helped Helen Hunt make the bulk of her fortune as she has portrayed the role of Jamie Buchman for around eight seasons and over 174 episodes.

In 1996, Helen starred in Twister with Bill Paxton. The movie ended up earning $240+ million. A year later, the 58-year-old won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for As Good as It Gets, where she starred alongside Jack Nicholson.

Three years later, in 2000, Helen Hunt appeared on Cast Away starring Tom Hanks. In the same year, she appeared in What Women Want and Dr. T & the Women. Throughout her career, starting in 1973, the California-native has appeared in around 107 accredited roles.

Helen Hunt has also worked as a producer and director on her show Mad About You. She directed six episodes while producing around 84. Furthermore, the artist wrote three episodes of the show. Hunt has also directed American Housewife and This Is Us.

Helen Hunt's properties

In 2002, Hunt sold her Hollywood Hills luxury home for $8.3 million. The actress also sold a New York apartment for a profit of over $155,000 in 2014.

Currently, the American is staying at a Los Angeles Luxury home. However, the details of that property are not publicly known.

If Helen Hunt wins the ongoing lawsuit, her fortune will likely grow with new opportunities in her sights.

